Jalen Hurts’ $1,399 Worth Sweatpants Ridden With Stains and Holes Raised Quite a Few Eyebrows Before Bills Game

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts with a smart phone while walking off the field after an overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts continued his trend of delivering dramatic wins, scoring five career-high touchdowns in a comeback against the Buffalo Bills. His walk-off 12-yard scoring run in overtime brought ecstasy to Lincoln Financial Field. However, pre-game, Hurts raised eyebrows with a distinctive and expensive fashion choice.

Jalen Hurts made a bold fashion statement by showing up to the game in a $1,399 Gallery Department GD Logo Flare Sweatpants. Purposefully distressed with stains and holes, these unique yellow-colored pants are described as a modern take on traditional sweatpants, tailored from reconstructed panels for a distinctive flare.

Each piece is adorned with the GALLERY DEPT. logo above the right knee and hand-painted in their Los Angeles studio. Jalen Hurts likely enjoyed the comfortable material of his bold fashion choice, the $1,399 Yellow Flare Sweatpants.

Made from 100% cotton (+ 100% C Denim), these pants feature a base of gold loop-back fleece cotton, juxtaposed with light-wash indigo denim along the crotch and additional paneling of black and gray fleece-back cotton along the hem for a wider leg opening. The NFL world had intriguing responses to his unconventional fashion choice.

NFL Fans React to Jalen Hurts’ Bold $1,399 Fashion Choice

Fans acknowledged Jalen Hurts’ bold fashion choice, recognizing his financial ability to make such statements. One fan highlighted the quarterback’s wealth, implying that his financial standing allows for unconventional clothing decisions.

Another attendee at the Eagles vs. Bills game shared a personal experience, stating they also wore expensive attire but with practical considerations for the cold weather. The general sentiment across comments was that it’s Hurts’ personal choice, and he has the right to spend his money as he sees fit.

In the past four games, the Eagles have consistently trailed at halftime yet clinched back-to-back victories. Moreover, with a remarkable 10-1 record, the fourth time in franchise history, and very close to breaking the all-time record of 11 games. Jalen Hurts has been pivotal, securing four game-winning drives this season, doubling his career total. His .450 winning percentage after trailing by 10-plus points is second only to Patrick Mahomes since 1950.