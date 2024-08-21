Colin Cowherd Thinks “Old” Aaron Rodgers Has Become a “Podcast Guest/Quarterback”

Colin Cowherd isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the NFL’s veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On the latest episode of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” the outspoken NFL analyst took aim at the Jets’ new quarterback, painting a picture of a player who’s lost his way.

“He’s become, it feels to me, podcast guest/quarterback,” Cowherd quipped, suggesting Rodgers is more focused on his off-field persona than his on-field performance.

While accepting that he would vote for Rodgers without thinking twice when it comes to his Hall of Fame induction, Cowherd didn’t hesitate to question the QB’s current trajectory.

Floating an intriguing theory about wealth, age, and isolation leading to weirdness, he said,

“Like, the older you get, the richer you get, if you’re not married, you get a little weird. I could name like four people off the top of my head. You get a little odd, you’re on your phone too much.”

But Cowherd’s critiques weren’t limited to Rodgers’ personality. He boldly predicted that the quarterback’s performance in New York might fall short of expectations, even casting doubt on the Jets’ offensive leadership under Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett.

Comparing Rodgers’ final season in Green Bay unfavorably to Jordan Love’s current play, Cowherd declared, “He won’t be the best QB in his division.” Going off of reports that Rodgers has fallen off in practice sessions, the analyst believes that the veteran quarterback now ranks lower than Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

Sportswriter and guest Danny Parkins also couldn’t help but agree with Cowherd. He zeroed in on the Achilles injury, calling it a massive red flag for the Jets season. While some might argue using Tom Brady‘s success in Tampa Bay at 43 years old, Parkins doesn’t think Rodgers has what it takes.

Rodgers does not have Brady’s passion for football

“Brady was maniacal about football, obviously that’s not Rodgers,” Parkins chimed in on the parallels drawn between Rodgers’ age and Brady’s. He highlighted how Rodgers has been making headlines more for his off-field activities lately – from his regular spots on Pat McAfee’s show to his Joe Rogan podcast appearance and his controversial COVID-19 vaccine stance.

However, he gave Rodgers his due, acknowledging his status as one of the all-time greats. His influence on young stars like Caleb Williams, the multiple MVP awards, and his unique “gunslinger” style all got a nod.

Yet, there was a sense of fatigue in Parkins’ words. “There’s just been so many column inches, so many takes, so much word vomit on Aaron Rodgers, the last two years,” he said.

What Parkins – and many fans – are craving is a return to football. He’s hoping for a thrilling AFC East battle between Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. More than anything, Parkins wants to see Rodgers recapture his MVP form and let his on-field performance do the talking.