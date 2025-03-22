Flight Passenger Recounts How Tom Brady Handed Out Hamburgers at Boston Logan Airport

Considered to be the land of excess and opportunity, few things are more celebrated in the United States of America than football and hamburgers. During one of their most recent trips, Delta Airline travelers were treated to a bit of both when they experienced personal burger service from none other than Tom Brady himself.

Known for his simplicity and down-to-earth nature, the New England legend was seen handing out Shake Shack hamburgers to travelers as they boarded their flight to Seattle, Washington from Boston. A spokesperson for the airline, Brady first signed a contract with Delta in 2023.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, one lucky fan who managed to be a part of the promotional event detailed his experience of being served by the G.O.A.T. himself.

“Everyone there was super excited. There were people, 40 and 50-year-olds who were huge Pats fans, running over to take a picture with him with huge smiles on their faces. It was a pretty cool moment.”

After the mad rush was organized into a line so that everyone could receive their fair share of hamburgers and a personal interaction with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, the fan jokingly informed Brady that he wasn’t a supporter of his throughout his playing career. Having patiently waited his turn, he made sure to make the most of his one-on-one opportunity.

“I got to go over, take a picture with him. I gave him a fist bump and told him that I’m a Seahawks fan, which he had laugh at. I told him that he was the G.O.A.T.”

Considering the flight’s destination, perhaps the former signal caller shouldn’t have been too surprised that he would be interacting with some members of Seattle’s renowned 12th man. The fan also noted that Brady seemed to be making the most of the experience, enjoying his interactions and genuinely laughing with fans throughout his time at the airport.

Admitting that he was shaking for the entire duration of his flight, the lucky fan told local reporters that the experience “didn’t feel real.” Considering that Brady served up a pair of losses to the Seahawks throughout his 23-year career, the least he could do was treat the fan to a burger on the back end.

Brady’s partnership with the airline stems from his long appreciation for his mother, who worked as a flight attendant while raising him. In addition to his mother’s work history, the 15-time Pro Bowler also spent his fair share of time on Delta flights while playing in the NFL.

During the initial announcement of their newfound partnership, Brady recalled, “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane.”

Unfortunately for future travelers, Brady-served burgers will not be a regular staple of the Delta experience. However, the promotional event does stand as a testament to the retired great’s dedication to each and every single one of his ongoing business ventures.

Having now interacted with both customers and employees of the airline, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer will continue to do what he can to improve the company at every level of operation.