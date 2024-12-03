mobile app bar

“Jameis Winston Is a Rare Combination of…”: Colin Cowherd Calls Browns QB “Dependably Productive” After 497-Yard Game

Braden Ramsey
Published

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NFL fans love watching quarterback Jameis Winston play football. However, that joy doesn’t always extend to the fanbase of the team Winston is on. His Monday Night Football performance showcased both the brilliance and foolishness he brings to the field every game.

The good? A Cleveland Browns’ franchise record 497 passing yards and four touchdown passes. The bad? Three interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns — in the squad’s 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos.

FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd tried his best to describe Winston’s game in a Twitter/X post following the MNF loss. Cowherd used various adjectives to sum up Winston’s play, eventually settling on him generally being a net positive for his franchises.

Cleveland fell to 3-9 (2-3 in Winston’s starts) with the loss. Denver’s victory raised their record to 8-5 and solidified their grip on a wild card spot.

Jameis Winston’s gunslinging mentality resembles “Fitzmagic”

In 2019, Winston threw for 5,000 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. That is the only “30-30” season in NFL history. He is simultaneously the reason his team had a chance to win but were defeated — or why they won, yet were nearly beaten — on a regular basis. Every time he commits an ugly turnover or completes a tremendous pass, he could immediately follow it up with the opposite.

Tonight, Winston joined Peyton Manning as the lone quarterback in NFL history to finish four games with at least 450 passing yards and four touchdowns. His career marks in yards per game, touchdown percentage, and interception percentage are almost identical to those of another once-beloved NFL signal-caller. That man — Ryan Fitzpatrick — may have walked so Winston could run.

  • Passing Yards per Game: Winston – 231.7, Fitzpatrick – 210.8
  • TD Percentage: Winston – 4.9%, Fitzpatrick – 4.4%
  • INT Percentage: Winston – 3.4%, Fitzpatrick – 3.3%

His insanely high ceiling and basement-level floor make him an enthralling watch. There’s a reason I previously stated that Winston was “just as capable of throwing four touchdowns as he is of tossing four interceptions” in an article ahead of kickoff. And Monday’s contest proved it.

Winston’s next game comes on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. That rematch likely won’t feature the snowfall that dominated their first meeting. But as long as Winston’s suiting up, fans will be in for a treat.

