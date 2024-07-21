James Jones: If Brandon Aiyuk Reports to 49ers Without a Deal, It’ll Be a Big Distraction

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Lev™s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones believes that Brandon Aiyuk could become a massive problem if he reports to the 49ers without a new contract. Aiyuk has been stuck in a stalemate for quite some time now since he and the 49ers were unable to negotiate a contract. Following a failed negotiation, the WR even requested a trade away from the team, but the 49ers have been frustratingly slow to take any definitive action.

When Jones appeared on an episode of Fox Sports’ ‘Speak’ podcast, the discussion turned to whether a delay in trade talks for Aiyuk could affect the 49ers in any way. To this, Jones insisted that it would be a massive distraction for the entire team if the WR turned up without a new contract.

“I do think it’ll be a big distraction if he does not have the money. If Brandon Aiyuk reports when he has to report with no contract.”

The former WR explained how the failure to negotiate a new contract can change the mentality of the player since he won’t be able to go out and give it his all during practice. Moreover, a situation such as Aiyuk’s also affects the team’s morale.

In fact, Jones shared an anecdote from his playing days to show how such trade issues have the potential to mess with the locker room during practice. He mentioned that during his tenure as an NFL player, his situation made him a bit bitter in the locker room. While he was usually an energetic presence on the gridiron and off of it, his contract talks made it hard for him to keep that energy up.

This is exactly what Jones is predicting will happen with Aiyuk if he isn’t offered a trade before practices start in full swing. However, while the former WR saw this as a problem for the 49ers, ‘Speak’ podcast co-host Emmanuel Echo was clear that this was the route Aiyuk should be taking.

Echo on Aiyuk being a ‘distraction’

While Jones believed that Aiyuk’s attitude might become a distraction in the locker room, Echo was all for it. He insisted that the 26-year-old needs a distraction to exit the stalemate he is stuck in with the 49ers. Moreover, Echo mentioned that Aiyuk being a hindrance at practice will affect the morale of the team and force the 49ers to take quick action.

All in all, the analysts agreed about one thing. The 49ers need to straighten out the situation they’ve created with Aiyuk. If they leave the WR dangling as they have now, the team’s locker room environment and by extension, their season is going to get affected.