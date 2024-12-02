“It Was a Hard Night”: Christian McCaffrey’s 3x Super Bowl Champion Father, Ed, Expresses Emotions Over CMC’s Potential Season-Ending Injury

Christian McCaffrey has had a tough 2024 season. He had just come back from an Achilles injury in both legs and had only been playing for a few weeks before suffering a potential season-ending PCL injury on the field in week 13. His father and three-time Super Bowl champ, Ed McCaffrey, reacted to the news with devastation.

“Today is a tough one. I feel like someone reached their hand in my chest and pulled out my heart,” the former wide receiver said on Up & Adams.

Having played in the NFL for 13 years, Ed understands that whenever someone faces a dilemma like his son is, getting over it is out of the question. But they still manage to push through and come back stronger, something Ed believes his son can do.

“When tragedy strikes you never really get over it. You do get through it, and that’s what Christian will do… He’s a tough kid.”

3x SB Champ Ed McCaffrey on his son Christian’s PCL injury in last night’s game vs. Buffalo… “It was tragic. It was a hard night… But Christian’s tough, he’ll bounce back.” @CMC_22 @heykayadams @87ed @49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/pbafRQgNvT — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 2, 2024

It was sad to see the father of CMC in such a state. It almost looked as if he was still processing the injury news. The wound is still so fresh that he probably hasn’t compartmentalized everything that happened and that will happen in the future.

What Now for McCaffrey and the Niners?

With their star running back done and a 5-7 record, many are wondering where the San Francisco 49ers will go from here. They’re in last place in the NFC West, but the division is still up for grabs with the Seattle Seahawks in first place at 7-5. If Kyle Shanahan can overcome the litany of injuries to his players currently, there’s still time to make a playoff run.

But McCaffrey is on a long list of injuries for the Niners. Some of the most notable players who have missed time this season include Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Trent Williams, as well as Brandon Aiyuk who suffered a season-ending knee injury in week 7. When the 49ers are healthy, they are debatably the best team in football. Yet, this season has been a nightmare.

For CMC, he begins yet another long and onerous road of rehab. He’s dealt with head, shoulders, knees, and toes when it comes to injuries in his career. Most recently, he had Achilles tendinitis in one of his legs before the season started. During the rehab process for that, he favored his other leg so much that he ended up with the same injury, Achilles tendinitis, in the other leg.

After nine weeks of rehabbing, McCaffrey was finally able to return to his full workload. However, he just didn’t look right in his first three contests. In their most recent game in Buffalo, though, he looked amazing before going down with a non-contact injury.

It was officially reported as a PCL injury, and Shanahan has already said McCaffrey’s season might be over.