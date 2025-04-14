“His Mom Might Be a Psychopath”: Commanders Fans React To Jayden Daniels’ Clip From Brandon Aiyuk’s Wedding

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels ascended from a relative unknown quarterback at Arizona State to an NFL superstar in roughly three years. The 24-year-old signal-caller captured the Heisman Trophy at LSU in 2023, then carried his momentum into an NFC Championship game appearance for the Washington Commanders a season ago.

His mother, Regina Jackson, has been by his side every step of the way. Commanders fans know this better than anyone. While Daniels seems content with his mother’s regular appearances next to him, Washington’s supporters don’t think the two share a healthy attachment.

Their admission came via social media after Daniels attended the wedding of former college teammate Brandon Aiyuk on Saturday. Early Sunday morning, a video of Daniels at the event – with his Jackson close by – went viral.

Fans did not appreciate Jackson nudging herself into frame as Daniels danced with friends. They blasted her for potentially overbearing in Daniels’ affairs on Twitter/X, saying she’s “embarrassing” and that “there’s something off” with her. Another user wondered if she may even be a psychopath because of her treatment of Daniels.

Jackson’s own actions, for better or worse, feed into these claims. Ahead of the Commanders’ Week 11 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jackson reportedly said she doesn’t let Daniels get into relationships. She also became an NFL-certified agent in 2024 but apparently doesn’t intend to find clients. The move, in her publicist’s words, was made to help her effectively “guide [Daniels] through his NFL career.”

When you put everything together, it’s easy to see that Jackson yields major influence on Daniels’ life. Outsiders, like Washington’s fans, interpret this as a negative. Jackson believes, though, that she – in her publicist’s words – is “[helping] her son concentrate on playing [by handling] everything off-field.”

Could such efforts be interpreted as unwarranted oversight? Yes. However, they do also aid in protecting Daniels from people with nefarious intentions. This, in the mind of one Twitter/X user, is why “[Daniels will be] successful for a long time.” As for her presence at Aiyuk’s wedding, she likely didn’t just tag along. Daniels and Aiyuk are “best friends.” It makes sense that they’d be friendly with one another’s parents.

The last aspect of the above post is key. As long as Jackson isn’t truly interfering with Daniels’ life throughout the course of her assistance, there’s nothing for Commander’s supporters to fret over. They, like Daniels, can instead focus on his on-field tasks and hopefully hoist a Lombardi Trophy in the near future.