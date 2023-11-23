HomeSearch

Jamie Foxx Impresses Michael Vick and Football Fans With an Unbelievable Trick Shot Channeling His Inner Willie Beamen

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 23, 2023

Jamie Foxx and Michael Vick
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Foxx is by far one of the most talented personalities in the world. Not only is he an expert in his art of acting, but he has, on many occasions, left fans baffled by his mimicking skills. However, this time it was his balling skills that left former Falcons legend Michael Vick and other football fans impressed.

Jamie Foxx recently shared a video on his Instagram, flaunting his impressive arm strength and accuracy, in which he effortlessly tossed a football into a basketball hoop. In the clip, he threw a football from the full length of the court and scored it through the hoop. He posted the video while captioning it, “My name is…. WILLIE… WILLIE BEAMAN”.

Fans were blown away by Jamie Foxx’s unexpected talent for throwing the ball. They commented while showering the actor with praise for his quarterback skills after watching the video. Even Michael Vick, the legendary former quarterback, couldn’t resist applauding him for his impressive skills. Vick commented on the post, saying, “That was nice lmao!”

Another user praised the ‘Django Unchained’ actor, writing, “What can’t this man do lol 🔥🔥”

Someone else lauded Foxx, noting, “Idk if Jamie Foxx gets enough credit for being the most talented person on earth lol”
A fan quipped, “Wiillllllllie B still got it”
Another user humorously remarked, “So the clone was programmed to be a great athlete too along with be a great actor ? 😮 😂 Jk 🔥🔥🔥 or 🤔”

In jest, a user teased, “New York Jets have entered the chat…”
A Panthers fan humorously added, “No disrespect to Bryce Young, but somebody call my Carolina Panthers and tell them we need Foxx for the rest of the season! 😂😂”

Jamie Foxx was featured in the critically acclaimed 1999 Oliver Stone movie “Any Given Sunday”. In it, he played the role of fictional quarterback, Willie Beamen, who plays for the Miami Sharks. In September this year, Michael Vick met Foxx and exchanged signed jerseys. While Vick gave him his signed Atlanta Falcons uniform, Foxx shared his Willie Beamen jersey.

Jamie Foxx Played Quarterback in High School

Apart from acting, Jamie Foxx carries a special love for football. The Oscar-winning actor attended Terrell High School, where he played both basketball and football. He played as a quarterback and became the first player in his school’s history to pass for more than 1000 yards. He always had an ambition to play for America’s team – the Dallas Cowboys.

In his interview with Yahoo, Jamie Foxx once revealed that while he was discussing his role in a film, he emphasized his experience as a high school quarterback. He relied more on his quarterback skills than on his acting abilities. Foxx also revealed that he created a VHS tape portraying the character he auditioned for and showcased his football skills rather than just reading lines.

