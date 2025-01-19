mobile app bar

Jared Goff Helmet Hit: Fans Say Refs Ignored Flag Because Detroit Star “Isn’t Patrick Mahomes”

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on after being sacked in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on after being sacked in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions are playing a barnburner in the NFC Divisional round. The two teams combined to score a postseason record 42 points in the second quarter of their intense contest. Seven of those came on a Quan Martin pick-six of Jared Goff with roughly 5:30 remaining in the first half.

Martin received a big block from teammate Frankie Luvu on the play. The linebacker blasted Goff to clear a runway to the end zone for Martin. However, he made contact with Goff’s head/neck area in the process. FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira stated Luvu’s hit should have been a penalty.

Goff was evaluated for a concussion on the Lions’ ensuing drive. While that transpired, fans quickly pointed out that the Houston Texans were penalized for a similar hit against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier this afternoon. In their opinion, Goff didn’t get the call because he’s “not Patrick Mahomes.”

The officiating crew, led by Ron Torbert, then confounded fans even further by penalizing Detroit for a nearly identical hit on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the third quarter.

Washington would go on to score a touchdown and take a 38-28 lead on the drive. The Commanders then intercepted wide receiver Jameson Williams on the Lions’ next offensive possession and drove for another touchdown to jump ahead 45-28. Unless Detroit finds a way to score 17 points in the final 7:31 of regulation, their special season will be coming to an end tonight.

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these