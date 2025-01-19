Jared Goff Helmet Hit: Fans Say Refs Ignored Flag Because Detroit Star “Isn’t Patrick Mahomes”

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on after being sacked in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions are playing a barnburner in the NFC Divisional round. The two teams combined to score a postseason record 42 points in the second quarter of their intense contest. Seven of those came on a Quan Martin pick-six of Jared Goff with roughly 5:30 remaining in the first half.

Martin received a big block from teammate Frankie Luvu on the play. The linebacker blasted Goff to clear a runway to the end zone for Martin. However, he made contact with Goff’s head/neck area in the process. FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira stated Luvu’s hit should have been a penalty.

Goff takes a hard hit to the head. Rules analyst says this should’ve been a flag for the helmet to helmet. pic.twitter.com/flmMtVquRz — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 19, 2025

Goff was evaluated for a concussion on the Lions’ ensuing drive. While that transpired, fans quickly pointed out that the Houston Texans were penalized for a similar hit against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier this afternoon. In their opinion, Goff didn’t get the call because he’s “not Patrick Mahomes.”

Not named Mahomes — Sedona (@sedonna1111) January 19, 2025

Mahomes didn’t even get touched in the head and a lot softer hit. It was a penalty… — Sam Dickinson (@aggiedickinson2) January 19, 2025

Not mahomes. Doesn’t matter — ace (@__LightningWolf) January 19, 2025

Yes but that’s not Pat Mahomes — Douglas Bubbletrousers, MD (@DouglasBFakeMD) January 19, 2025

The officiating crew, led by Ron Torbert, then confounded fans even further by penalizing Detroit for a nearly identical hit on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the third quarter.

Paschal called for unnecessary roughness on this hit to Jayden Daniels. pic.twitter.com/0fUN57zzab — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 19, 2025

Washington would go on to score a touchdown and take a 38-28 lead on the drive. The Commanders then intercepted wide receiver Jameson Williams on the Lions’ next offensive possession and drove for another touchdown to jump ahead 45-28. Unless Detroit finds a way to score 17 points in the final 7:31 of regulation, their special season will be coming to an end tonight.