“Pathetic”: Fans Fume Over “Refs Favoring Chiefs” After Clay Martin Flags Patrick Mahomes Twice for Helmet Hits

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, NFL fans predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would remain undefeated when Clay Martin officiates them during the Patrick Mahomes Era. For better or worse, today’s contest against the Houston Texans played out exactly as they anticipated.

It appeared the Texans forced the Chiefs to go three-and-out on their second offensive drive of the game. However, Kansas City gained a new set of downs on a roughing the passer penalty.

Refs throw a flag already for helmet to helmet to Mahomes. Roughing the passer for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/7RYlHeYQh4 — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2025

There’s no denying that the Houston edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. hit Mahomes when he threw the ball. That said, there did not appear to be forcible contact with Mahomes’ head/neck area. The same is true of another 15-yard penalty called on Houston in the third quarter (shown below). The Chiefs got a field goal after the Anderson infraction and scored a touchdown following the second controversial whistle.

You can’t make this up…. Mahomes draws another flag for this “late hit” pic.twitter.com/a5egiZytDe — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2025

Non-Kansas City fans were understandably irate at the calls. One wondered why defenders don’t always hit Mahomes hard “if [they’re] going to get flagged for any contact. Others suggested the officials are always on the Chiefs’ side.

I no longer understand why every D player doesn’t just put Mahomes through the turf anytime they hit him. If you are going to get flagged for any contact, return to old school, where the QB is a target to get off the field. — DiverMike ‍☠️ (@DiverMike72) January 18, 2025

Refs helping out the Chiefs as usual… pic.twitter.com/dL8Rqnlre7 — The Cubicle Prepper (@CubiclePrepper) January 18, 2025

Horrible call. And it begins. Always the Chiefs. Always Mahomes. — JoeMontana49er (@Paul39997016) January 18, 2025

Mahomes got 2 personal fouls for hits to the helmet by 3 players and has been hit in the helmet zero times — Tony LoConte (@BradyDisciple) January 18, 2025

Those penalties, and some self-inflicted wounds by the Texans, stood out in the Chiefs’ 23-14 victory.

Fans regularly get upset about officiating. That will be an occurrence until the end of time. What’s less common, though, is a consensus among NFL players and analysts on… pretty much anything. But no matter where you turned on social media, there were notable voices disappointed with what they witnessed today. Even ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman was left in disbelief multiple times.

More from Aikman. “He’s trying to draw the penalty. Rather than just run out of bounds, he slows down. And that’s been the frustration and I get it. I understand it. That’s been the frustration for these defensive players around the league.” https://t.co/rzfAXSaz6o pic.twitter.com/LilHhaI2Bh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2025

Former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas claimed Mahomes was “exploiting the sham ‘unnecessary roughness’ on QB rules.”

Brett Kollman, creator of “The Film Room”, said the game “pissed me off.” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell and Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson, among others, also had choice words about the contest.

.@PatrickMahomes doing a wonderful job exploiting the sham “unnecessary roughness” on QB rules today…helping to prove my point and get the NFL to make the necessary changes in the offseason. Thank you friend — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 18, 2025

It’s been a long time since a football game has actually pissed me off but boy, this one really really is — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 18, 2025

The two big calls on Mahomes hits were simply wrong. https://t.co/Ikyu448qbS — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 18, 2025

16 straight wins in one-score games is virtually impossible on a level playing field in this league, by the way — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 18, 2025

To his credit, ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk expressed some of the penalties were incorrectly assessed. ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark also discussed the calls at length in the network’s postgame coverage.

Will the NFL crackdown on poor officiating/flopping attempts?

Kansas City’s fanbase argued Josh Allen was the league’s “biggest flopper” in December 2024. Buffalo Bills fans likely would point to Mahomes’ attempted sideline gag as evidence otherwise. Regardless, a conversation on who best takes advantage of or reaps rewards from the league’s rules shouldn’t be a consistent talking point in NFL circles.

When the focus of every contest comes down to officiating, it detracts from the individual and team greatness we see on a snap-to-snap basis. Instead of celebrating Mahomes’ tremendous falling touchdown toss to Travis Kelce or Will Anderson Jr.’s exceptional open-field tackle of Xavier Worthy, we’re stuck on plays involving Clay Martin’s crew.

You’re not gonna see a more clear “hip drop tackle” but of course no flag because it’s the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/K5p0CDAI3l — Packerfan Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) January 18, 2025

The most infuriating aspect of this phenomenon is the regularity with which the Chiefs seem to benefit more than their opponents. A legitimate offsides penalty on Kardarius Toney may be the most “controversial” call against them from 2022-24.

Meanwhile, they scored 10 points this afternoon alone following questionable penalties. Those whistles have an undeniable impact on momentum and who wins/loses.

I really can’t stand watching this. It’s unbearable at this point man. They get away with this every single week and it’s changing the outcomes of games. That ref can’t even see the hit. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) January 18, 2025

Would Kansas City have won if Martin’s crew got every call correct today? Maybe. Maybe not. Either way, fans should get to see players determine the outcome through special athletic abilities rather than foul baiting.

Bad roughing calls happen. But this lasting image right here is unbecoming of the guy who is supposed to be the face of the sport. The league has to make flopping a foul or guys will just keep doing it. It’s not fair to defenders that QBs can have their cake and eat it too. pic.twitter.com/LQ0F2WWT84 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 19, 2025

The NFL needs to look only at the NBA’s ratings to see what will happen if they don’t rectify this issue. No, a potential downswing won’t happen today or tomorrow. But unless things change sooner than later, people will continue to question the product’s authenticity. And once you lose that trust with your customers, you won’t get it back.