Jason Kelce Claps Back at Criticism Over His General Mills Collaboration

Since his retirement, Jason Kelce has taken an active role in parenting his three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. He acknowledges that parenting isn’t an exact science and that parents inevitably make mistakes. According to him, the key is determining what is right and wrong for your child.

For Kelce, eating Reese’s Puffs in moderation falls into the “right” category. This belief led him to endorse a product made by the cereal’s parent company, though he didn’t anticipate the backlash from health enthusiasts. The Bearcats alum has since defended his stance against the criticism.

For context, Jason and Travis, during one of their episodes of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, humorously mocked their father, Ed, for denying them candy for breakfast but allowing them to eat Reese’s Puffs — a sugary cereal often considered a healthy breakfast option by some.

Despite the criticism, the Kelce brothers chose to promote and create a new breakfast option with General Mills, the makers of Reese’s Puffs. They developed a new cereal by combining their three childhood favorites into one bowl for kids to enjoy.

Reacting to this development, health entrepreneur Calley Means perceived this move as hypocritical and criticized Jason for promoting such products amidst the country’s obesity crisis. Calley argued that, as a role model for kids, Jason shouldn’t be endorsing such unhealthy food items.

Never one to shy away from expressing his opinion on social media, Jason responded to Calley’s post with a lengthy and strong reply.

While appreciating Calley for spreading health awareness, the retired NFL star asserted that he has no qualms about endorsing something he and his kids consume in moderation.

He then emphasized that these cereals are not the only things they consume and that he maintains a healthy lifestyle, allowing for occasional indulgence. He also pointed out that his and Travis’ conversation was meant to be taken humorously, not seriously. A part of his response read:

“Now that I am a father, my kids get cereal/high processed foods occasionally, I also sit there and eat blueberries/blackberries with them some mornings and tell them how important fruits and veggies are, we make them eggs when we have time. I am very forward about my weight loss goals now that I no longer play in the NFL.”

Calley I appreciate that this is your work and that you are trying to raise awareness for something very serious in our food intake. That being said, once again, I have no problem endorsing a product I have consumed and one my kids have consumed. I’m joking at my dad here… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) July 28, 2024

That said, while the cereal drama boils over on the internet, outside of social media, Jason is enjoying a fulfilling life with his wife after retirement.

Jason and Kylie showed up in Paris to support the US Women’s Hockey Team

The NFL’s favorite couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, recently took a break from their normal life and their three kids to explore the streets of Paris. They attended the U.S. National Women’s Hockey Team’s event to show their support. Kylie, a former college field hockey player, even made a few TikToks with some members of the national team.

Kylie always dreamed of attending the Summer Olympics, and with Jason’s retirement and the hockey team qualifying for the event, the opportunity was too good for her to pass up. However, the team had a poor outing and disappointed the fans by being drubbed 4-1 by Argentina.

The United Eagles will face their next opponent, Spain, on Monday, July 28, at 7:15 a.m. ET.