Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Reveals Why She Didn’t Name their Fourth Daughter Georgie

Finnley Anne Kelce has been in this world for just four days. In that time, she has made appearances on two of the world’s biggest podcasts.

Her first introduction to a podcast audience came on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights. There, she met people alongside her father, Jason, and mother, Kylie. On Thursday, she starred with Kylie on the Not Gonna Lie podcast.

Kylie told her audience her new daughter “did not have a name” for the first 24 hours of her life. She revealed she and Jason “discussed names with anyone that we could trust not to share names.” Then, they “didn’t go with a single option” they had been discussing. Finnley, or “Finn for short,” beat out numerous other candidates.

“Other contenders that did not make the cut. We briefly considered ‘Colette,’ and call her ‘Cole.’ We considered ‘Georgie,’ but I didn’t like anything that got us to Georgie. No offense to anyone whose name gets you to Georgie.” – Kylie Kelce

Kylie added that “Winifred” and “Freddy” were also considered. Then, she focused on anyone mad about Finnley’s name not containing two Ts (her first three daughters – Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett – all have two Ts). She said those upset folks were “allowed to have an opinion,” but that she “didn’t care what it is.”

Like she’ll probably do for the next few months, Finnley did not cooperate with her mother’s sleep schedule when she was born. She emerged at 1:27 a.m. on Mar. 30. That made figuring out Finnley’s name – and turning in the requisite paperwork – a bit of a struggle.

“When the time came to fill out the paperwork so we could get discharged, she was ‘Baby Girl Kelce’ there for a minute. And I considered just letting that one roll… the only thing I had was her middle name, and it’s the most generic middle name you could possibly [have].” – Kylie Kelce

Kylie also spoke on returning to the podcast chair so quickly after giving birth. She was eager to show her audience “what postpartum looks like.” And it wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment decision. Her mind has been made up since January.

“I just thought it would be funny to record an episode with my baby… ‘Do you realize it’s crazy that you’re taping the show right now? Yes I do. Although that it seems I’m just unhinged, I’m actually self-aware and unhinged. It’s a great combination.” – Kylie Kelce

Kylie’s efforts and self-deprecation were appreciated and enjoyed by her audience. Finn’s episode has racked up nearly 267,000 views in approximately 12 hours since being published. Here’s hoping the views – and the sleep – are plentiful for both Kylie and Jason as they traverse this exciting moment.