“I Just Finished Friends”: Kylie Kelce Reveals Three TV Shows She and Husband Jason Enjoy When They Have Time

Kylie and Jason Kelce recently welcomed their fourth daughter, officially turning their family of five into a party of six. After doing most of the heavy lifting, Kylie is now enjoying some well-deserved rest while recovering from the physically demanding process of childbirth. With a bit of downtime, as she nurses the new baby, she and Jason are making the most of it—spending their quiet moments binge-watching new shows together.

Jason also has more free time on his hands these days. It’s been a year since he retired from the NFL, and with the offseason in full swing for his new media gig, he’s enjoying the slower pace of life right alongside his wife.

During the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, a fan asked Kylie which shows she and Jason are currently watching when they have time. So which shows are on her watchlist? Well, former Miss McDevitt and her husband have already completed “The Great British Bakeoff”. So now, she and Jason have turned their attention to a comedic series on YouTube named Taskmaster.

Kylie describes it as “hilarious” and well-written and directed. The show is binge-worthy as it involves multiple seasons. Surprisingly, she just completed another sitcom and beloved 90s show, “Friends”. It took her time to finish it because she didn’t binge it and mostly watched while going to bed to fall or while doing dishes.

She is also going to re-watch two more sitcoms, Amy Poehler’s “Parks and Recreation” and Zoey Deschanel’s “New Girl”. Kelce has his own watchlist which includes anthological comedy-drama and recently talked about “White Lotus”, streaming on HBO.

“We are all caught up on The Great British Bakeoff. I did inform Jason just the other day that we do need to catch up on Taskmaster. It is hilarious and outstanding. Outside of that, Jason is watching some shows at night, I just finished “Friends” which is my turn it on so you can fall asleep show. I think I’m due for either Parks and Rec or New Girl. I think Jason just started watching the new season of White Lotus,” Kylie explained.

Jason usually watches alone at night when girls are asleep. However, Kylie Kelce is finding it hard to join him on the couch because of hormonal changes and fatigue due to pregnancy. She is dealing with massive changes to her body, is unable to fully focus, and is too tired to complete a small task.

She can’t stay up for long. While she wants to watch White Lotus with Jason, she can’t and is therefore finding comfort in her old comfort shows.