Jason Kelce Feels Country Music Has Become “Horse Sh*t”

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce has been quite outspoken recently, sharing some strong and controversial opinions. First, he insulted the legendary racehorse Secretariat, and then he admitted to the unpopular practice of not washing his feet. However, while the fallout from those statements is still a hot topic, his latest opinion is likely to offend many music lovers — Kelce has now declared that Country Music has lost its charm.

Advertisement

During a recent episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, Jason expressed his clear feelings about the current music landscape. While he’s a big fan of country music, the future Hall of Famer is now fed up with the genre’s contemporary offerings, criticizing their senseless lyrics and overall staleness. He even went as far as to label the current genre as “Horsesh*t.”

Jason stated that he can only tolerate modern country music if he’s in the right environment, but it’s difficult for him to enjoy it unless it’s Willie Nelson’s. He laments the decline of real talent and feels that the thrill is gone.

“If I had to hear one more country song that’s like, ‘I got boots in my truck, going through the fields.’ Like what the f**k are we talking about? That’s not country music. Put on some f**king Wille Nelson. I am tired of country music and what it has become. It is horsesh*t,” Jason said.

That being said, Jason’s opinions about music aren’t restricted to just country; he feels the same about hip-hop, which he now finds even worse than the genre he once held close to his heart.

Jason Laments the Loss of Good Music

The former Eagles center made it very clear during the rant session that he cannot relate to today’s generation because of their weird taste in music. So thinking about what music will be like in the future brings tears to his eyes.

He pointed out that Hip-Hop in the 1980s and 1990s was produced by artists who lived and breathed music. Those guys understood the essence of Hip-Hop. That’s why their work is immortalized and listened to by many to this day.

He also asserted that all hip-hop music today, much like country music, relies heavily on auto-tune. While he acknowledges that some of the music nowadays sounds good, he finds it unbearable to listen to outside of a club or a party.

“I feel like I can’t go into the future because even trying to relate to like kids coming up now is like man I’m. I can’t even think about kids 40 years from now. What’s the music going to be in 40 years? Hip-Hop in the 90s and Hip-Hop in the 80s when it was done by like dudes that were living that life, hits way different than now when it’s auto tune renditions,” Jason continued.

It’s worth mentioning that Jason takes his music seriously because it helped shape his football career. He learned to play an instrument at a very early age and played all the way through high school, which instilled discipline in his life.

Listening to the 2023 Eagles Christmas album will show that he still has a knack for music. Notably, over the years, he has taught himself the harmonica, guitar, and a few other instruments.