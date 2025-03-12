“I Don’t Even Know What I’d Do With a Boy”: Matthew Stafford on Embracing Life as a Girl Dad

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford is a father of four daughters and has been around the block when it comes to raising girls. That’s why when he joined the New Heights Podcast, host Jason Kelce, who is soon to be a father to four daughters, asked his advice on what to expect. “Buckle up, dog,” Stafford said, grinning ear-to-ear, which got a hearty laugh out of the Kelce brothers.

It was a lighthearted joke from the Rams quarterback, who quickly clarified that raising his daughters — Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler — has been nothing short of a blast. He’s been at it for a while too, as his oldest twins are approaching eight.

And before they grow up too fast, Stafford is making the most of these moments, whether it’s rocking and rolling around the house in leotards or watching his girls turn the living room into a gymnastics arena. He surely knows these days won’t last forever, so he’s soaking in every bit of it while he can.

“No, it’s a blast, man. We saw each other not too long ago and were talking about it, it’s a blast. My seven-year-olds will soon be eight, a six, and a four. So, we’re like rocking and rolling, wearing leotards all the time, doing gymnastics around the house. It’s crazy,” he said.

It’s certainly a hectic scene that Stafford describes, but with plenty of free time in the offseason, he’s fully immersed in it. So much so that his wife, Kelly, has playfully admitted that his constant presence has been a bit annoying at times.

Jokes aside, Stafford made it clear that he loves his daughters and couldn’t imagine life any other way. When the idea of having a son came up, he paused, seeming to get nervous just thinking about it.

“At this point, I don’t even know what I would do with a boy. I can’t even wrap my head around it. So, I’m all in on the girls.”

Jason’s brother Travis then made a good point to Stafford: he would probably throw a football with his son all day if he had one. Matthew then clarified that he was joking and that he’d figure it out with a boy, like every parent eventually does.

But then, Jason made another good point about the issues with changing a diaper as a girl dad who is new to a boy.

“Changing a diaper with a nutsack there, that just feels like it’d be weird,” Jason expressed. “Like wiping s**t up a nutsack. I don’t want to be a part of that.”

The imagery got a hearty laugh out of both Stafford and Travis. Matthew then said that he had thought about it before and agreed with Jason that it would be strange. It was a hilarious exchange that got the show completely off track, but that’s what’s great about the New Heights pod. Sometimes they go completely off the agenda.

We wish Jason the best of luck in becoming a father to his fourth daughter. It sounds like a handful, but Stafford has been able to make it work up to this point. And he’s still playing in the league. It’s also a good thing he got the advice now rather than later.