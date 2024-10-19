mobile app bar

Jason Kelce Follows Bill Belichick’s Fashion Statement With Taylor Swift Merch at Eras Tour in Miami

Suresh Menon
Published

Bill Belichick, Jason Kelce, and Taylor Swift

Bill Belichick [Left]; Jason Kelce [Center]; Taylor Swift [Right] – Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Taylor Swift kicked off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami yesterday, with Jason Kelce and his family in attendance. The former Eagles center, however, ensured that his presence at the concert wasn’t just a formality, as he was seen donning T-Swift merchandise, sending the internet into a frenzy.

In a video that’s now been highly circulated on X, Jason was captured entering Hard Rock Stadium wearing a Taylor Swift “Eras Tour” sweatshirt.

And as soon as the crowd of Swifties spotted Jason, who was walking with his daughter, they gasped in unison. This footage has enamored Swifties so much that it has already amassed over half a million views on X in 10 hours.

What’s interesting about the merch, however, is that Bill Belichick was seen wearing a similar grey-colored piece earlier this month in a selfie with his rumored girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

While it’s hard to attribute this to Jason or Bill, it’s worth noting that this exact crew neck shirt has now been sold out on the official Eras Tour merchandise website.

With that being said, another surprising news from Swift’s Miami gig was the absence of Travis Kelce.

Why did Travis Kelce skip Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami?

According to reports, Travis was absent from Taylor’s Miami concert due to the KC Chiefs’ crucial game against the 49ers this weekend. With the matchup taking place at Levi’s Stadium in California, traveling five hours the day before the game wouldn’t have been ideal for the tight end’s conditioning.

Interestingly, Kelce also skipped the game between Blue Valley vs. Blue Valley West High School yesterday. This amateur matchup had a star-studded audience of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Chris Jones, amongst other Chiefs stars.

Mahomes & Co. showed up to support the sons of defensive backs coach Dave Merritt and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who were playing against each other.

That said, Swift’s concert didn’t lack any Kelce energy. From mother Donna Kelce to Jason, Kylie, and kids, Swift’s performance was witnessed by Travis’ loved ones.

For us NFL fans, however, seeing Travis make these sacrifices is a good sign, especially since we haven’t seen the best of him this season yet. Luckily for us, he is a big game player, and what better match to come back in form than playing in a Super Bowl rematch against the 49ers?

