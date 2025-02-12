Jason Kelce Loved New Orleans, but the Former Center Was Left “F*cking Annoyed” by One Rule

Jason Kelce’s broadcasting commitments with ESPN and the Eagles, along with his brother Travis Kelce making it to the big game, gave him the chance to explore New Orleans during Super Bowl weekend. Jason found plenty to love and appreciate about Crescent City, as expected, but one frustrating city rule left him fuming.

Advertisement

Having spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia, it’s natural that Jason hadn’t explored New Orleans much. He had only been to The Big Easy for football games. This meant Kelce was truly experiencing New Orleans for the first time, and luckily for him, he loved the vibe it exuded—along with its amazing food and culture.

“This was my first time in New Orleans where I really got to experience the city because every other time I’ve been there, it’s been for football, and I got to say I fu*king love that City… the perfect vibe, food, mentality, culture… I mean, it was just unreal,” said Jason.

Where the former Eagles center drew the line, however, was the city’s infrastructure. Based on his experience, public transport and mobility were major issues in New Orleans. Additionally, dealing with passing trains was a pain in the derrière for Jason Kelce due to an ordinance requiring trains to blow their horns each time they pass through a crosswalk.

Unfortunately for the New Heights host, the trains continued this practice at the oddest hours of the night.

“The only issue was the infrastructure. It was awful. Going from place to place was a train wreck… And then at night, whenever the train came through town, it had to blow its horn every time it went to a crosswalk. So you’re just hearing a fu*king train horn constantly in the middle of the night, which is annoying as fu*k. But outside of that, it was fantastic,” he added.

That said, the eateries in New Orleans seemed to more than make up for the city’s infrastructure woes.

Jason’s review of the eateries in New Orleans

First on Jason Kelce’s list was New Orleans’ famous tourist spot, Cafe Du Mondè, famous for its coffee with chicory. While the Eagles center didn’t delve much into his experience with food there, the cafe’s “dope vibe” and ambiance won his heart.

Kelce then decided to delve into local experiences as he went to Key’s Fuel Mart. As the name suggests, it’s a gas station that serves fried chicken — something “right up Jason Kelce’s alley”. The Super Bowl winner had a blast there as he cherished having the fried chicken, soda, and savory items from the spot.

“I got the fried chicken. I got a hot sausage Po’ Boy, which was phenomenal. I tried a pineapple soda big shot, which I guess is specific to New Orleans… it was like a pineapple creamsicle, but it was so fu*king good. I also bought from a convenience store local spots, some baked goods that came in like a tray.”

The next memorable eatery Jason visited with his wife, Kylie Kelce, was a fancy restaurant recommended by Peyton Manning. While Kelce didn’t reveal the location of his dinner date, he did share that he tried Cajun-style turtle soup there, much to the shock of Travis Kelce.

When asked how Jason could even consume it, the elder Kelce hilariously responded that now that he has had turtles once, he would love to have them again and again.

All said and done, it looks like the last few days have been extremely memorable for Jason. From seeing your beloved Eagles win the Super Bowl to quality food and family time, it must be good to be in his shoes at the moment.