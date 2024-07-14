Jason Kelce Reveals Giving Up Running Back Dreams in High School: “I Average 9.8 Yards a Carry”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 22 Dolphins at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231022009

For the first time since 2011, Jason Kelce isn’t feeling the pressure of preparing for training camp. He’s enjoying life after retirement, as shown by his participation in his first-ever American Century Championship. It’s a laid-back way for him to channel his competitive drive while enjoying Lake Tahoe’s scenic views.

However, while taking a break from the friendly competition, he revealed to Nevada Sports Net’s Alex Stephenson and Alex Margulies that he would have played running back if he had not been an offensive lineman.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center wanted to play out of the backfield because of his childhood idol, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis. Kelce idolized ‘The Bus’ so much that he became a Pittsburgh Steelers fan when the Cleveland Browns left for Baltimore.

Like Bettis, Jason ran over defenders as a high school running back. While he had minimal touches because he blocked more than he ran, his yards per carry would dwarf what all-time leader Jamaal Charles (5.4) achieved in the NFL.

“I still ran the ball in high school. I was a wing-back, and most of the time, I was lead-blocking, but every once in a while, I got a jet sweep on the other side. I averaged 9.8 yards a carry, believe it or not.”

That’s almost a first down in every carry, and NFL teams would crave that payoff if Kelce maintained that average as a running back. It’s even way higher than Michael Vick’s seven-yard-per-carry average in 13 NFL seasons.

However, that’s not how Jason’s career unfolded initially. He initially struggled to make his mark on the Eagles’ offensive line. But after just a few years, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod and eventually attained six-time First-Team All-Pro honors over his 13-year career. He is now a surefire inductee to Canton, Ohio, for enshrinement in 2029.

What Would Jason Do if He Didn’t Make It to the NFL?

It’s hard to fathom one of the best centers of all time not making it to the NFL. In addition to his All-Pro selections, Kelce bolsters his case for the Hall of Fame with seven Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl LII championship.

But when Margulies and Stephenson asked what profession he would choose if he weren’t a professional football player, the University of Cincinnati alum admitted that he has no idea what he would have done if his football dreams didn’t work out. However, he did suggest an obvious answer:

“The realistic answer is I probably would have end up coaching if I wouldn’t have finished after college. I don’t even know if I would have went to college if it wasn’t for football.”

Jason’s football IQ helped the Eagles’ offensive line become one of the best in the NFL. His experience in situational football helped Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Landon Dickerson play the right way from the right spots and utilize their advantages. Therefore, his leadership skills and approachable personality would undoubtedly help him succeed in mentoring young talent.

Now that he’s done playing, Jason won’t have to ponder what he might do. He is a loving husband to Kylie Kelce and a caring father to his three daughters.

Likewise, he and his brother, Travis Kelce, host ‘New Heights,’ which is consistently regarded as one of the best sports podcasts. Starting this season, he will join ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown.’