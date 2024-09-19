Jason Kelce Says His Viral Dance Moves Were Meant to ‘Kill’ 30 Minutes: “I Can’t Stand Like a Jamoke”

Just before Monday Night Football was set to begin, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce shot to fame once again after a video of his carefree and hilarious dance routine went viral. What particularly stood out to NFL fans was his contagious energy. It turns out, though, that the performance was all improvised, as Kelce went off-script to fill the time before the show.

On the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Jason shared that his spontaneous dance routine was the result of arriving at the venue (Lincoln Financial Stadium) half an hour ahead of schedule. With time to spare and nothing else to do, Jason grew restless and eventually found himself grooving on stage.

“I had to kill 30 minutes before the show started, and I’m just up there with these DJs, just standing there. I’m like, I gotta do something up here. I can’t just stand here like a Jamoke. I gotta bring the energy,” he confessed.

Not so surprisingly, Jason’s younger brother, Travis, replayed the now-viral dance video over and over again during the podcast, bursting with laughter each time. But he did make sure to let his older brother know how proud he was.

Travis calls Jason the “golden” dancer

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is known for his own charisma and showmanship, made sure to let the audience know that his older brother has always been the better dancer. And the now-viral clip is proof of that.

“It’s golden…I keep watching it, and I keep crying and laughing, man. I was so proud. Everyone thinks I’m the dancer. Dude, you are the f***ing most electric dancer I’ve ever met in my life.”

Travis also spoke about how Jason’s contagious energy has always been uplifting and affects everyone around him.

“You can put a smile on anybody’s face by dancing. It is so good, and when you get in that mode where you go full send, oh my gosh, thank you for that.”

Following this, Jason himself saw his dance moves through a humorous lens and talked about how the world reacted to his antics. Especially, he spoke about the trollfest on X (formerly Twitter) where his dance moves received an influx of clown emojis and jabs.

“Do you know how devastating it is to open X and just see a bunch of people quoting tweets of you dancing and putting clown emojis above you?” Jason said with a wry smile.

The kind of energy Jason brings to Monday Night Football has certainly transformed the show. It will be interesting to see what the Future Hall of Famer has in store for next week.