Jason Kelce Admits He Loves to Embarrass Wife Kylie After His Viral Dance Moves Leaves the Internet Cracking Up

Days after Jason Kelce stunned netizens with his viral dance moves — the former Eagles center admitted that part of the reason he unabashedly shows off his quirks is to annoy his wife Kylie. As per Jason’s admission, it gives him the kick.

Earlier this week, the Super Bowl winner took the internet by storm after ESPN posted a video of him in a green tracksuit, letting it loose. Dancing to a techno mix of “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Carlo Giannico, Jason’s elementary yet energetic attempts at dancing left us all in awe.

However, while many lauded him for his ability to own the moves with confidence, a few found it odd to see a 36-year-old engaging in such antics. Internet personality Sara Gonzales went so far as to say that she’d be embarrassed to be seen with a man like this.

Later, replying to her tweet on “X”, Jason playfully revealed that his wife Kylie shares the same sentiment. But unfortunately for Kylie, embarrassing her is one of the great joys of Jason’s life.

My wife Kylie says this often. Embarrassing her is one of the great joys in my life. — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) September 18, 2024

While most netizens took the Eagles legend’s reply in good spirits, a few were not amused by it.

One of them even urged him to act his age and be a responsible parent who doesn’t endorse ‘unhealthy’ cereal brands. Kelce clearly didn’t take this kindly and constructively justified his stance on promoting cereals.

Jason weighs in on the debate on ethical promotions

Whenever a celebrity endorses a brand, questions are often raised about whether they are knowledgeable enough about the product to recommend it to others. Seeing Jason team up with General Mills to create a Kelce Mix cereal evoked a similar sentiment among netizens.

Cereals, over the years, have garnered a bad reputation for their excessive carbs, sugar, and unhealthy additives, which ideally should be avoided by kids. Despite the iffy ingredients, cereal brands continue selling it to a young cohort irking parents.

Seeing Jason, a parent to three kids, endorse cereal made netizens wonder if Kelce even lets his kids have cereal. But much to netizens’ surprise, the Eagles legend answered this question by revealing that he and his kids sometimes indulge in cereal.

He also argued that as long as someone balances junk food with healthy options, having treats like cereal wouldn’t be a big deal.

“I greatly support anyone attempting to improve our food systems… but occasionally me and my kids do [eat cereal]. So far they are still alive and healthy. We also eat a lot of Whole Foods, fruits, and I try like hell to feed them vegetables. I believe sometimes treats and things like cereal are ok to consume.”

The discourse around Jason’s dance moves and cereal promotion will always go around, but what needs attention is how real he is.

In an era of PR-curated images, Jason’s regular interactions with fans, his choice of normal, affordable clothing, and his dancing like an average Joe after five pints are what make Kelce so affable. Never change Jason!