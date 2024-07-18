Jason Kelce Sparks Coaching Conversations Upon Being Active In the Eagles Facility

Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

For someone who knows Jason Kelce, he isn’t the one to give up on the Philadelphia Eagles so easily even after his retirement. And guess what- he’s reportedly back in the facility. He’s also got himself a locker in the coaches’ room now. Which has sparked conversations regarding Coach Kelce being a real thing.

Lane Johnson shed light on Kelce’s whereabouts at the ‘Up and Adams Show’, sharing that the former center often visits the Eagles building. In fact, the frequency of his visits is so high that Johnson compared his presence to that of some of the current players, who visited the facility only occasionally in the offseason.

“He was in the building maybe more than a lot of the players this offseason.”

It’s hard to imagine that Kelce would visit the facility more often than the players after he retired in March this year. But trading his helmet for a headset sounds like a plan for Jason who lost the Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs with his team and saw an end to the Eagles season this past season. However, Johnson added a few more details that could make it easier to guess what Jason has been up to.

Lane Johnson Claims Jason Kelce is Looking to Shed Weight

So, Jason Kelce might be retired, but he’s definitely not slowing down. Johnson went on to reveal that Kelce has an unexpected business at the Novacare Complex and that might be serving as an end goal for him. According to him, he has been hitting the Eagles’ facility hard- trying to shed some weight while also seeking future advice.

“He was there lifting, he would be stretching, he would be talking. I think he was just kind of seeking advice from people kind of about his future,” Johnson shared.

While it is an interesting detail, Kelce himself confirmed the news about wanting to shed some weight. On episode 80 of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce confirmed that he’s been shedding those pounds post-retirement, focusing on his personal well-being and family time.

Kelce who previously weighed in at 295 pounds during the 2023-2024 NFL season is now at 280 pounds. However, his goal weight is 250 pounds and the only thing stopping him is enjoying some sweet treats.

“My goal is 250,” revealed the former NFL center, adding, “This last week, I got down to like 285 cause I knew I was doing this. And then I had a cake like three days in a row, so…”

While his official role with the Eagles remains up in the air, Kelce’s continuous presence at the Eagles facility is sure. Meanwhile, his active involvement with the team suggests that his connection with the Eagles is far from over.