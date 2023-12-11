Jason Kelce Sports Jalen Hurts’ $75 Hoodie on the Plane to Dallas With His Signature Flip Flops

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) waves to a fan during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to need no preparation, as they have remained largely invincible throughout the season. However, as they gear up for their face-off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, the fashion statement set by Jason Kelce was on point.

The future Hall of Famer made a statement on the team plane that caught the eyes of the fans and fashion enthusiasts. He donned none other than Jalen Hurts’ exclusive hoodie to the plane en route to Dallas, adding his flair by pairing it with his signature flip-flops.

Amidst the anticipation of the fierce matchup, Kelce’s choice of attire took center stage. The focal point of his ensemble, Hurts’ hoodie, displays the quarterback’s personal brand. Moreover, the hoodie that retails for $75 features an embroidered ‘Breed of 1’, adding uniqueness to his style.

Jason walked in style with his signature flip-flops in brown. He paired the sweatshirt with black joggers and a black Louis Vuitton bag in his hand. His casual style spoke volumes of his confidence as the Philadelphia Eagles were set to clash with the Cowboys with a 10-2 record.

Jason Kelce Sparks Passionate Reactions With His Casual Style

The fans who love Jason Kelce for his laid-back style on the field and his fierceness on it were pleasantly surprised. One of the fans inquired about Jalen Hurts’ sweatshirt, being inspired by Jason’s style. He asked, “Are they for sale?”

Some others recognized his signature flip-flops, commenting about them in the comments. One of them wrote, “In his flip flops! ❤️”

A fan humorously called Kelce’s flip-flops his way to shovel the snow. He said, “I’m convinced he shovels snow in flip flops.”

Another one joked about Kelce always wearing his signature flip-flops. He commented, “Does Jason ever wear shoes?”

A fan talks about how much he loves the Jalen Hurts jersey, wanting to own more of them. He stated, “I have that shirt too! Love it, runs big but is really lightweight and comfy. Going to buy another one in a smaller size.”

Other Eagles players also became the talk of the town for donning a casual style ahead of their Cowboys matchup. Quez Watkins rocked a custom hoodie featuring his own picture printed on the front, back, and even the sleeves.

America’s Team clinched the victory with a huge 20-point lead. With this, the Eagles are no longer the top NFC seed. Dak Prescott excelled, tallying 271 yards and two touchdowns.