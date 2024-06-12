Deion Sanders Dares Followers to Be “Flawed” and “Unfinished”

After inspiring millions of people with his on-field greatness, Deion Sanders is now a bona fide motivational speaker. Through behind-the-scenes coaching clips from Well Off Media and writing bestselling self-help books, Coach Prime’s motivational persona is well known. Hence, his latest tweet on “X” confused a few netizens as the legendary NFL player urged his followers to be “flawed” and “unfinished” — a 360-degree change from his normal communication stance.

Coach Sanders recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a motivational post about the importance of staying real to oneself. He pointed out how everyone gets judged regardless of how perfect they try to be. Thus, Sanders argued that it’s better to be your flawed and unfinished self than to live a fake persona for the world.

“We’re spending to much time trying to be who we think people want us to be instead of who we are. Ain’t nobody close to perfection & everybody’s judged so be you flawed & unfinished. A flawed u is better than being the lie you’re pretending to be. God bless u. #CoachPrime,” Sanders’ post read.

While most motivational coaches and the hustle culture industry make money by selling their services on how to not be flawed and unfinished, Coach Prime’s honest and refreshing take was a treat for many. Therefore, fans were naturally smitten by the realness of the post and swiftly flocked to the comment section with their own experiences. Here are a few reactions:

Striving to meet others’ expectations only leads to a facade. Accept your imperfections, for they make you uniquely you. — Fedon | Self-Coaching (@myselfcoaching1) June 12, 2024

Just be who you’re meant to be It’s easier anyway — New Midia (@TheNewMidia) June 12, 2024

This life was given to us by God to live in the way we see fit. To be our most authentic and truest version of ourselves. People need to stop living for others acceptance or caring what they think. Nobody is perfect but accountability and awareness go a long way! Keep going — writingwithoutlimits (@writingwolimits) June 12, 2024

A few others, meanwhile, decided to take shots at Coach Prime by focusing on the allegations laid by Xavier Smith earlier this year. In their opinion, Deion barely interacted with Smith and other students — a stark contrast to his online persona of a caring father figure.

Like you pretending to visit recruits in home — Hob Buggins (@TonkaTruckGuy) June 12, 2024

Fans also took a potshot at Coach Prime for not preaching the same to his son Shilo, a few weeks after Shilo filed for bankruptcy.

Like pretending you are broke so you can declare bankruptcy and not have to pay the man you paralyzed. Maybe you should try to teach your sons before preaching to the masses!! — DrayL (@la31278) June 12, 2024

Regardless of what a few naysayers might say, Coach Prime’s words seem to stem from a deeply personal experience. After all, the former NFL star had gutsily revealed earlier this year that he was feeling suicidal in his pursuit of perfection.

Throwback to When Deion Revealed Feeling Suicidal in His Pursuit to Be Perfect in Front of the Fans

Earlier this year, Deion stunned the world with his startling revelations on “The Ed Mylett Show.” Coach Prime, an epitome of motivation and greatness for many across the country, shared that at one point in his life, he had suicidal tendencies due to his constant chase for a perfect image for his fans.

As the years passed and the legend of “Coach Prime” grew, Deion Sanders felt immense pressure to live up to his name. Thus, in his pursuit of maintaining his own greatness, he drifted away from himself. The internal battle initially baffled him, as he was a millionaire enjoying all the riches of the world. But after a while, he realized the root of his problems and started working on them.

“And I got lost trying to satisfy you all with the persona and I began to be suicidal. I mean, I’m on the top of the world, several different commercials, and how in the world can I be suicidal? How in the world can I not wanna be here?,” Deion said.

Luckily for Coach Prime, his faith in God and an insatiable hunger to get out of this mental abyss helped him get out of his suicidal tendencies.

That said, it’s truly fascinating how problems in life persist regardless of what or where you are in life. The common denominator that most neglect in all such cases is being happy with what you have and who you are. Self-love, as they say, is the key to a joyful life.