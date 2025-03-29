Shannon Sharpe Wants to Play M’Baku’s Brother in Black Panther 3, and Ryan Coogler is on Board

Jan 31, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens former tight end Shannon Sharpe on radio row at the Super Bowl LIII media center at the Georgia World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After playing the role of the villain against NFL defenses for the better part of his 14-year career, Shannon Sharpe is now setting his sights toward a silver screen debut. Despite having only played himself in a one-off appearance in the Netflix film High Flying Bird, the Denver Bronco legend believes that he has found the perfect role for himself.

On the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, Ryan Coogler, an American filmmaker and director of the highly anticipated Black Panther 3, sat down for a playful discussion with Sharpe and his co-host, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. When it came time for them to part ways, Sharpe was determined to make the most of his interaction by conveying to Coogler his desire for a role in the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

Being sure to give his best attempt at humorously grunting like a gorilla, Sharpe exclaimed,

“Even if I just get a cameo, I can be M’Baku’s brother. I can be M’Baku’s brother or something, just put your boy in there. I’m coming with it Ryan.”

Clearly bemused by Sharpe’s attempt to network himself into the next superhero-themed blockbuster, Coogler couldn’t help but to laugh and assure him, “We got you, man.”

Moreover, the esteemed director did feel the need to comment on the chemistry that’s readily on display in each and every episode that Sharpe and Johnson release together.

“Y’all got such great chemistry, man. When I watch y’all, it’s evident.”

While a silent, background role may seem counter-intuitive to his character, Sharpe would likely make for a great stand-in member of the Jabari tribe. Standing at 6′ 2″ and weighing 228 pounds, his physique certainly has the makings of a superhero despite being more than 56 years old.

Sharpe certainly wouldn’t be the first NFL player to be featured in a prominent film, either. Fellow Hall of Famer Jim Brown, was renowned for his on-screen presence, especially in his standout appearance in the film The Dirty Dozen.

Having been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame while also compiling nine Pro Bowl selections, eight All-Pro nominations, and three MVP awards, Brown is undoubtedly the most decorated football player to have taken up acting following retirement from the league.

However, few athletes-turned-actors can compare to the success of the beloved Terry Crews. Celebrated for his performances in comedy works such as Everybody Hates Chris and White Chicks, Crews played in a total of 32 NFL games before transitioning to acting in 1999.

Since then, he’s received more than 20 award nominations throughout his acting career and is now immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While it’s unlikely that Sharpe will develop into an esteemed on-screen persona at this point in his life, fans can be guaranteed to find an endless source of entertainment through viewing his appearances on both podcasts and NFL highlight reels alike.