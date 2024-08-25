Jason Kelce Trolls Brother Travis for His Lack of “Personality” in New Beer Commercial

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports.

Fans usually get their dose of laughs from the Kelce brothers as a duo, but this time, Jason took the spotlight alone. The recently retired Eagles center starred in a new commercial for Garage Beer, the brand he co-owns with his brother Travis. While the Chiefs star was busy with NFL prep, the elder Kelce seized the opportunity to poke some fun at his sibling’s expense.

Garage Beer initially shared the new ad featuring a cardboard cutout of Travis — and for good reason. Jason, though, couldn’t resist a playful jab, retweeting the post and adding in the caption, “Trav usually has more personality than this, training camp sure is wearing him thin. A bit stodgy if you ask me…” The tongue-in-cheek comment set the tone for the commercial’s humor.

In the promo, Jason can be seen addressing the burning question in everyone’s minds: “Has Travis changed? Is he more Hollywood now from all the fame and attention Garage Beer has brought him?” Then, with a mischievous grin, he assured viewers, “Let me tell you. That’s just crazy.”

Jason continued the charade, turning to the silent Travis cutout, “Right, Trav?”

The elder Kelce further played it up, insisting, “It’s just beer. So what if there are millions of fans around the world? He still makes time for the garage hangs. He’s always there for me. He would never abandon me.”

The commercial reached its comedic peak as Jason toasted his “brother,” only for the cardboard Travis to topple over.

This 40-second ad clearly showed fans how both Jason and Travis share an unbreakable bond and how the elder Kelce is always up for some playful trolling. Fans also chimed in with their own amusing reactions, proving once again that the Kelce brothers’ antics never fail to entertain.

NFL fans go wild over Jason’s hilarious jab at Travis in new commercial

The majority of NFL fans were thrilled to see Jason’s jab at Travis in the new commercial, flooding the tweet with enthusiastic comments. “This is my new favorite video,” one fan gushed, while another praised the creative team, saying, “Perfect! Whoever thought of the cardboard idea is a genius.”

The love for these ads was quite visible in the comments:

Others joined in on the fun, riffing on Travis’s cardboard personality. One said, “He’s turning into a real lightweight. One beer and he falls over,” while another joked, “It’s that puffy helmet, I think,” referencing the new padded helmets Travis and other players have been sporting in practice. “Never seen Trav so quiet!” another fan chimed in.

While the Kelce brothers’ antics never disappoint, there’s a savvy reason behind Travis’s physical absence in the Garage Beer commercial. As the new season looms, Travis is knee-deep in practice, but there’s also an NFL rule at play.

The league prohibits active players from promoting alcohol, a policy aimed at preserving the NFL’s image and avoiding potential risks associated with players endorsing alcoholic beverages.

So, while fans might have loved seeing Travis in the flesh, Jason and the Garage Beer team came up with a clever workaround. The cardboard cutout not only solved the NFL rule issue but also added an extra layer of humor.