Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce Reveals She Was “Ruthlessly Bullied” in High School for Being Tall

Kylie Kelce has a strong, bold personality and isn’t one to worry about what others think of her or her family. Marrying Jason Kelce required Kylie to develop a thick skin—but her resilience likely traces back much further. As a teenager, bullies often targeted her for being tall.

Standing at 5’11” now, she was always the taller kid in high school, often towering over most of the boys—a trait she inherited from her 6’9″ father. She revealed on her podcast ‘Not Gonna Lie,’

“I went into high school, I’m pretty sure I was already 5’10 as a freshman. And let me tell you something, boys were not. Specifically like I got ruthlessly bullied by a couple of people, one of the worst was a guy whose insult was like you’re huge, you’re a man.”

It took Kylie a year or two in high school to become comfortable with her body and brush off the negativity. Instead of letting the criticism get to her, she began to pity her detractors, believing those boys were simply jealous because they couldn’t measure up—literally or figuratively.

As a child, Kylie only truly came out of her shell when she spent time with her dad’s side of the family. Surrounded by tall relatives, she felt a sense of belonging that was hard to find elsewhere. That same comfort carried over when she married Jason Kelce, an offensive lineman. Being around Jason and his linemen teammates was a boost to her self-esteem, as she finally felt like she fit right in.

TikToker Drew Afualo, who also joined Kylie on her podcast, shared her own experiences as a 6-foot-tall girl towering over her classmates during puberty. By the time she entered her teenage years, Drew was already 5’4″. Like Kylie, she initially thought her height was normal until middle and high school when she faced similar treatment from peers.

In high school, surrounded by judgmental classmates and the pressure to fit in, Drew struggled with being both tall and chubby. However, her family’s unwavering support helped her embrace her height, and today, she loves being a tall woman.

Kylie, too, has fully embraced her height, rejecting the outdated and misogynistic notion that women should be dainty and fragile. For her, physical appearance is insignificant compared to the qualities that truly define a person—kindness, character, and being a good human being.