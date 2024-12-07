Jason Whitlock Believes Caitlin Clark Is Impacting Indiana As Peyton Manning Did

When Peyton Manning took over the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, he made the state of Indiana crazy about him. A state traditionally known for “Hoosiers” and high school basketball became a football state for the better part of a decade. However, many think Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are quickly turning the state back into a basketball hub.

After being taken with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark was considered the most highly touted women’s basketball prospect of all time. And rightfully. She was a four-time first-team All-American during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes, as well as a two-time player of the year. Following a rough start to her WNBA career filled with criticism and pressure, she did not disappoint by season’s end.

Clark ended up winning rookie of the year, led the league in assists, and was appointed to the all-WNBA first team. She’s the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to make the team. In doing so, she led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. Even though they were swept by the Connecticut Sun, Clark successfully got sports fans to buy into her hype. Jason Whitlock, the host of Fearless, said,

“Now with Caitlin Clark on the Fever, I think she will turn Indiana into a women’s basketball mecca.”

It’s hard to imagine Clark not taking over the state of Indiana. She’s already the most legendary athlete any Iowa fan has ever seen, and if she keeps it up, she could be the greatest WNBA player of all time. It’s a young career similar to the likes of Manning when he first entered the league.

The likeness of Clark and Manning

Manning entered the NFL in his rookie season as a celebrated player from the Tennessee Volunteers. He became their all-time leading passer during his time there and broke the SEC record for career wins. Manning was a sure-fire selection for the #1 overall pick, as he helped transform a Colts team that had struggled since their move from Baltimore to Indianapolis. In the years that followed, he would turn them into a playoff staple and win a Super Bowl with them in 2006.

Will a similar story play out for Clark? Whitlock and many fans alike seem to think so. It’s very easy to buy into Clark’s game. She plays with a competitive fire unmatched by many others. On the court, she plays fast, getting up quick three-point shots while also being unselfish and finding her open teammates. Clark is also a “do it all” type of player, as she’s the only WNBA rookie to ever record a triple double.

Only time will tell, but with the Colts struggling in recent seasons and Clark’s presence, Indiana is on the fast track to turn back into a basketball state.