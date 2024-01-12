Jason Whitlock Once Talked in Detail About His Football Career, Which Led Him to Discover Journalism

Say what you will about the man, but Jason Whitlock’s love for football is unparalleled. He has remained a long-standing voice and a critic in the world of football, but his passion for the sport is barely discussed.

Whitlock started gaining interest in football when he was only in second grade. It didn’t take a national franchise to influence him and try out for the sport, but his older brother, who was in fifth grade at that time. However, while Whitlock’s brother was part of an organized team, Whitlock could only manage to sweat it out in the neighborhood. However, he did grow into his passion, and by fourth grade, the future sportscaster also became a part of an organized team, according to USAFootball.

Whitlock always had the knack for playing as an offensive lineman, and he posed stiff competition to fifth and sixth graders, even though he was in a lower grade. His high school team promptly gained a reputation and even secured a national ranking. Furthermore, Whitlock played as the defensive tackle for the team and stood at a towering six-foot height and 230 pounds. At that very moment, he felt invincible.

Following a successful stint as a team captain at Warren Central High School, Whitlock was awarded a football scholarship to Ball State University. The soon-to-be podcaster felt the wrath of college-level sports when he only competed against mid-major institutions. It was crystal clear that football wasn’t for him by that time.

Whitlock also recalled his favorite memory from college, when his team hosted Western Michigan for the MAC Championship. He clashed with Terry Crews himself, who later went on to become an actor, and DE Joel Smeenge, who was drafted by the Saints. He ended up losing that championship game, and yet, it lives as the fondest memory of football.

Whitlock’s Transition to Journalism

In the same interview, Jason Whitlock revealed that he has a picture of himself blocking Joel Smeenge, supported by his RB teammate, Bernie Parmalee, who later went to play for the Miami Dolphins. Whitlock expressed disappointment at how he was the only individual in that picture who couldn’t go pro.

As football didn’t work out, Whitlock aspired to become an accounting major. However, as soon as he got into a math class during his freshman year, he promptly decided to change his major. Then, one of his friends went on to suggest that he become a sportswriter, as Whitlock has always been passionate about sports.

With a love for Mike Royko, a nationally syndicated columnist, Whitlock went on to become a sports reporter for a newspaper across the Midwest. By 2002, he had transitioned to TV by working for ESPN. He also worked for 5 years for the Kansas City Stars before getting suspended in 1998 for heckling fans in a football game.

Despite everything, he came out on top and won the esteemed National Journalism Award for commentary in 2008. Since then, he has appeared on various shows such as Speak for Yourself and ‘Fearless’.