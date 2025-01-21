“Jayden Daniels Could Go Completely in the Tank Next Year”: Eagles Legend Isn’t Yet Crowning the Commanders Rookie as a Top 5 QB

Before the 2024 regular season, or even the start of the playoffs, not many of us had an NFC Championship between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on our bingo cards. But boy wonder Jayden Daniels had other plans, breaking a 33-year franchise drought. He is now naturally being considered a top 5 quarterback in the league. However, not by Philadelphia Eagles legend Seth Joyner.

Advertisement

In the latest edition of the WIP Morning Show, the former Eagles linebacker was asked to share his opinion on Daniels already being included in many fans’ top 5 NFL QB lists. In response, Joyner made it clear that he won’t give a rookie the same level of respect he gives the likes of Mahomes, Burrow, Lamar, and Allen, who have been around for a while.

Joyner argued that for Daniels to be considered a top QB, he must prove himself by maintaining strong performances season after season. Joyner pointed out that the league has seen its fair share of one-hit wonders. Matt Flynn and Jeff Janis are two examples. Like them, Daniels could also lose his spark in his sophomore year, Joyner cautioned.

“I don’t give any young guy that kind of respect. Show me you can do it from year to year. I’m not giving you that in one year, even if he beats Eagles. No. How many times have we had one year wonders? So let’s wait and see before we start crowning guys. He could go completely in the tank next year.”

Former #Eagles LB Seth Joyner on the Commanders chances of winning this week: “By the way, they don’t stand a snowballs chance in hell in winning here on Sunday. You know that right?” (via:@WIPMorningShow) pic.twitter.com/vGsuBvzQYD — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 20, 2025

Joyner’s words definitely aren’t crowd-pleasers. But in all honesty, there is a lot of merit in his stance. As convincing as Daniels has been in this short time, he lacks the body of work necessary to cement a legacy like other notable players have.

That said, while fans could digest Joyner’s stance on Daniels, they simply couldn’t stomach the Eagles legend’s prediction for the NFC Championship. According to the former NFL star, Jayden Daniels & Co. “don’t stand a snowball” chance of winning against the Eagles.

For the already triggered Jayden Daniels fans, Joyner’s prediction took their anger past the boiling point as they hit back at the former LB in the comments section:

So I think his “don’t crown a guy year one” belief is fair if that’s his opinion. But to say Washington has no chance to win… thanks for the bulletin board material. — Commanders Crew (@CommandersCrew) January 20, 2025

It is now a weekly tradition for the other teams fans to say “you don’t have a chance to win” It’s hilarious and always backfires. Keep saying it. Please — DC Rising (@DC__Rising) January 20, 2025

These morons never fucking learn… — Farbod (@thefarbod) January 20, 2025

Some fans took their trolling a step further by labeling Joyner’s statement as a result of his CTE.

CTE must be getting to him — Commies Mommies (@CommiesMommies) January 20, 2025

Setting aside Joyner’s comments, the Washington Commanders are currently the hottest and most convincing team in the league. They have all the momentum on their side and have defied the odds in every game. It will be interesting to see if they can continue this in the NFC title game against their divisional rivals, especially on the road.