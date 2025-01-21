mobile app bar

“Jayden Daniels Could Go Completely in the Tank Next Year”: Eagles Legend Isn’t Yet Crowning the Commanders Rookie as a Top 5 QB

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Before the 2024 regular season, or even the start of the playoffs, not many of us had an NFC Championship between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on our bingo cards. But boy wonder Jayden Daniels had other plans, breaking a 33-year franchise drought. He is now naturally being considered a top 5 quarterback in the league. However, not by Philadelphia Eagles legend Seth Joyner.

In the latest edition of the WIP Morning Show, the former Eagles linebacker was asked to share his opinion on Daniels already being included in many fans’ top 5 NFL QB lists. In response, Joyner made it clear that he won’t give a rookie the same level of respect he gives the likes of Mahomes, Burrow, Lamar, and Allen, who have been around for a while.

Joyner argued that for Daniels to be considered a top QB, he must prove himself by maintaining strong performances season after season. Joyner pointed out that the league has seen its fair share of one-hit wonders. Matt Flynn and Jeff Janis are two examples. Like them, Daniels could also lose his spark in his sophomore year, Joyner cautioned.

“I don’t give any young guy that kind of respect. Show me you can do it from year to year. I’m not giving you that in one year, even if he beats Eagles. No. How many times have we had one year wonders? So let’s wait and see before we start crowning guys. He could go completely in the tank next year.”

Joyner’s words definitely aren’t crowd-pleasers. But in all honesty, there is a lot of merit in his stance. As convincing as Daniels has been in this short time, he lacks the body of work necessary to cement a legacy like other notable players have.

That said, while fans could digest Joyner’s stance on Daniels, they simply couldn’t stomach the Eagles legend’s prediction for the NFC Championship. According to the former NFL star, Jayden Daniels & Co. “don’t stand a snowball” chance of winning against the Eagles.

For the already triggered Jayden Daniels fans, Joyner’s prediction took their anger past the boiling point as they hit back at the former LB in the comments section:

Some fans took their trolling a step further by labeling Joyner’s statement as a result of his CTE.

Setting aside Joyner’s comments, the Washington Commanders are currently the hottest and most convincing team in the league. They have all the momentum on their side and have defied the odds in every game. It will be interesting to see if they can continue this in the NFC title game against their divisional rivals, especially on the road.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these