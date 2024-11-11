Jerry Jones Becomes a Laughing Stock Over Comments About the Sun’s Glare Impacting Games at AT&T Stadium

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys may be nicknamed “America’s Team,” but it certainly seems like America is enjoying his and his team’s surprisingly precipitous downfall.

They lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, 34-11, to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, dropping to 3-6. And it didn’t take long before fans across the NFL started dancing on Dallas’ grave.

The rest of the league’s fandom was enjoying the fact that the Cowboys were in tanking territory — but not just that. Dallas has lost three of their last four games by 12+ points, but it was the comments about, of all things, the sun, after the game that sparked the creative juices of fans and meme accounts all over the internet.

During the game, CeeDee Lamb was unable to haul in what seemed like an easy touchdown catch. When asked what exactly happened, the star receiver responded, “I couldn’t see“.

Jerry Jones building a stadium that blinds his own players & causes losses is so on brand pic.twitter.com/Nb9VK3FbEQ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 10, 2024

When further asked if he was in favor of adding curtains to the stadium, Lamb responded emphatically: “1,000 percent”. Jones, however, did not have the same tone or opinion as his All-Pro receiver.

The interim GM said while addressing the glaring issue:

“Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me? Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues. I’m saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon?”

A frustrated Jerry Jones had some comments about the sun impacting play at AT&T Stadium: “By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium.” Why not put up curtains over the… pic.twitter.com/28skNrZYBq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 11, 2024

If you just re-read that quote seven times to figure out what his point was, you’re not alone. As a result, Twitter users had a field day, with some saying that Jones was trying his hand at astronomy and meteorology.

Good morning to everyone except Jerry Jones the meteorologist/astrologist.💙💙💙🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Yp9CzVib6Y — Shelbye (@ShelbyeOTR) November 11, 2024

Was Jerry Jones trying to do his best Gandalf impression?

Jerry Jones and his stadium: pic.twitter.com/rZiJbcWWhT — Jess Haynie (@CowboysAddicts) November 10, 2024

Jones was definitely channeling his inner Gabe Lewis from The Office as well.

Jerry Jones when asked about the design of AT&T Stadium. https://t.co/ZM20WU7cdE pic.twitter.com/8nyvFsuMqo — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 11, 2024

What would a set of Jerry Jones jokes be without comparison to his animated doppelgänger: The Simpsons‘ Mr. Burns?

Jones has been public about his disappointment with the team

Jerry Jones has been one of the most vocal people in the organization this year. He has been making weekly radio show appearances, and they’re not usually positive for him or his team. He had one of his best post-game quotes of all time on Sunday.

We’re still not sure what he’s getting at with his comments. If they knew where the “damn sun” was going to be, why not ensure it didn’t negatively impact their team? Especially in the red zone during a divisional game.

Curtains or not, the Dallas Cowboys have bigger problems than celestial bodies.

Two of their three wins have come against the hapless New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. Their defense has been a complete mess. Some attempted to pawn that off as a symptom of Micah Parsons’ injury, but the All-Pro’s return didn’t seem to make a difference against Philly.

The quarterback to whom they just handed the largest contract in NFL history ($60 million a year to Dak Prescott) is likely to go on injured reserve as well. With the team already sitting at 3-6 and the QB perhaps done for the year, a tanking strategy has likely been floated by Cowboys management.

We can’t imagine someone with an ego as large as Jerry Jones’ would consider tanking. But even if they don’t intentionally tank, they could still end up with a top five pick in 2025.

Things are so dire in Dallas right now that Cowboys superfan, comedian Cousin Sal, has even lost hope. On his weekly podcast with Bill Simmons for The Ringer, Simmons went through the entire NFC and asked Sal which teams he’d rather be a fan of than the Cowboys right now.

The only ones Sal didn’t like better than the Cowboys were the Giants, Panthers, and Saints. Jerry Jones would probably agree.