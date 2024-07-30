Jerry Jones Channels Deion Sanders to Discuss Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons Contracts

The contract extension saga for the Dallas Cowboys trio of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons is turning into a high-stakes chess match. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is keeping his strategy concealed, citing the ongoing “Sunday Ticket” legal battle as a reason for the team’s measured approach.

Advertisement

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram recently shed light on Jones’ strategy, arguing that the owner is using the court case as a smokescreen, sending a subtle message to other NFL owners. Jones had said:

“I’ve got a better feel than other people because I have a sense of what revenues might be for the whole league. If you see me a little cautious, you must know that I’m being cautious. I’m the best at looking around corners. As far as body language and instincts, I’m better than anybody.”

Furthermore, when asked if he was being cautious or optimistic about the impending contracts, Jones channeled his inner Deion Sanders and added, “As Deion Sanders said, ‘both’.”

This drama eventually caught Pat McAfee’s eye during his ESPN show. The analyst speculated that Jones, leveraging his role as the NFL’s unofficial spokesman in the “Sunday Ticket” case, is warning other teams to pump the brakes on the huge contracts. The fear is that if the NFL loses its case and faces billion-dollar fines, the salary cap could sink badly.

The stakes are also sky-high. A Los Angeles jury has already slapped the NFL with a $4.7 billion bill for residential subscribers and another $96 million for commercial ones. If they factor in potential antitrust damages, the league could also be staring down the barrel of a $14.39 billion liability.

Exploring the caution put forth by Jerry Jones

Jones’ cautious approach to contract extensions for the Cowboys’ stars Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons is rooted in a broader financial concern. The Cowboys owner is known for his business acumen; therefore, his warning about where the revenue could lead in the next few years shouldn’t be taken lightly.

He believes many franchises are operating under the assumption that the salary cap and revenue will continue their upward trajectory. However, Jones sees parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the league’s finances.

“I feel like I know better than anybody living or got a feel for what the revenue is going to be four, five, six years from now than anybody living. I’ve spent all this time doing that. And if you don’t understand what the revenue is going to do, then you can’t look and see what the cap is going to be,” Jones added.

The NFL’s recent history provides a context for Jones’ concerns. The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the league’s finances, with revenue dropping by $4 billion in the 2020 season. The NFL generated only $12 billion that year, far short of the projected $16.6 billion based on 2019 figures.

A staggering 92% drop in attendance led to the salary cap shrinking to $182.5 million in 2021 — an 8% decrease.

While the NFL has since rebounded, having a record $255.4 million salary cap for 2024, Jones’ comments suggest another pandemic-like impact could derail this recovery. This is the main reason behind Jones being content to play the long game with Dallas’ contract negotiations.