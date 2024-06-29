mobile app bar

Jerry Jones’ Family Takes Collateral Damage As Sports Fans Dismiss Bronny James and Lakers Over Nepotism

Suresh Menon
Published

Strong Reason Why Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys Will Not Pick a Running Back in the First Round

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks during training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For most athletes, having a career long enough to play with your offspring is stuff that dreams are made of. LeBron James recently became the lucky few to have this privilege as the Lakers signed his son Bronny James for the upcoming season. However it has come at a cost as since the signing, fans have been crying about nepotism. In response, LeBron and Lakers fans have cited Jerry Jones’ family filling up the top positions in the Cowboys management as an example which has made things messier.

Truth be told, Bronny James in his college career hasn’t shown enough to be picked by the Lakers. With an average of 4.48 PPG, and a HIGH of 15, Bronny’s numbers are bang average and don’t scream world-class like his dad. Moreover, getting picked by one of the most prestigious teams like the Lakers with these stats is suspicious. This has led to fans across the NBA world crying for nepotism.

In retaliation, one fan shared a screenshot of the Cowboys management hierarchy where everyone at the C-suite level is a member of the Jones family. From COO Stephen Jones to CMO Jerry Jones Jr., the Dallas Cowboys front office is an all-Jones affair. The fan posting the screenshot of this hierarchy defended LeBron by asking fellow sports fans why the Jones family isn’t being questioned for the same.

While the fans would have expected support from NFL fans with this screenshot, things instead worked out the opposite as fans noted that the two cases are very different. For starters, netizens argued that Stephen, Jerry Jones Jr., and Charlotte are extremely educated professionals with years of corporate experience while Bronny isn’t the best at his level.

Moreover, the team is owned by Jerry Jones Jr. – a power of autonomy that LeBron simply doesn’t have over the Lakers. Safe to say, NFL fans united and defended the Jones family.

While NFL and Cowboys fans quickly came to Jerry Jones & Co.’s rescue, it still doesn’t hide the fact that they are angry at the Jones clan for the lackluster moves in the market so far.

Pressure Piles On the Dallas Cowboys & Jerry Jones To Make Big Moves Before The Season

Over the years, the Dallas Cowboys thanks to Jerry Jones have built up a reputation of misers among the NFL fans. Free agency, USFL, and the UFL have been the Cowboys’ favorite hunting grounds. However, after losing the likes of Tyron Smith (to the Jets), Tony Pollard (to the Titans), and Dorance Armstrong (to the Commanders) among others, the Cowboys have not only lost vital cogs but also empowered their NFC rivals.

Losing players is fine as long as the team signs adept replacements. The Cowboys have barely made moves in the offseason so far. Moreover, depth signings, which were a cause of concern last season, haven’t been addressed yet, much to the dismay of fans. On top of all this, there is also a big question mark looming over the contract extension of Dak Prescott. Safe to say, the Cowboys fans haven’t been the happiest, and rightly so.

Luckily for them, there is still time left. However, the ideal situation for the Dallas faithful would have been to get signings on board to make the best use of the mandatory minicamps. It will be interesting to see how Jerry Jones & Co. navigate the next few months. If not the Super Bowl, the bare minimum for the Cowboys would be to replicate last season’s exploits.

