Jerry Jones Stands on the Brink of Losing Dak Prescott, Says NFL Veteran

The Cowboys might be facing a major shake-up if GM Jerry Jones doesn’t make a decision on Dak Prescott’s future soon. The star QB is in the final year of his contract, and from former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas’ perspective, Prescott might begin exploring other options—and with good reason.

Douglas believes that while Jones is trying to play hardball with Prescott, other teams in need of a franchise QB and with the money to spare might snap him up.

“All it takes is one team to give Dak Prescott everything that he’s asking for him to be gone. So Jerry can play that game if he wants to,” Douglas said during his appearance on Get Up.

Prescott’s career passing accuracy of 67% and a passer rating of 99 places him among the top active quarterbacks. So, it won’t be hard for any team to extend a lucrative offer and bring him on board for a long-term project.

And if Jones lets that happen, the former wide receiver believes the Cowboys could find themselves in a situation similar to the Cleveland Browns in 2022. The Browns, seeking to move on from Baker Mayfield, hastily signed Deshaun Watson to a record $230 million deal despite his troubled past. And we all know how that turned out.

In addition, Douglas pointed out that backup QB Trey Lance’s fumble against the Chargers in the preseason game only reinforced that keeping Prescott is Jones’ best option. The Cowboys gave Lance an opportunity in the preseason, but he failed to impress, throwing 5 interceptions, including a critical final-minute pass directly to the opponent.

.@hdouglas83 didn’t hold back on Jerry Jones “All it takes is one team to give Dak Prescott everything that he’s asking for for him to be gone. So Jerry can play that game if he wants to.” pic.twitter.com/S5Cv3LBZWq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 29, 2024

Clearly, the Cowboys have a quarterback-sized hole to fill for next season. Even CeeDee Lamb agrees with this assessment and hopes for changes sooner rather than later.

CeeDee Lamb sheds light on Prescott’s extension

The highly acclaimed wide receiver has thrived with Prescott in the past. He recorded over ten receptions and 150 receiving yards from Dak in three consecutive games during the 2023 regular season. While discussing Dak’s situation, he expressed frustration over the delay, stating that ‘Jerry wants Dak here, too,’ and emphasized that it was time for the team to finalize the deal and ‘kill the speculation.’

“Go look at our numbers together. They’re at the top of the charts. I have no doubt they’re gonna get a deal done. We all know that I want him here. Jerry wants Dak here, too. So let’s get this under control and kill the speculation,” the reigning NFL reception leader said.

However, when asked about the status of an extension with Prescott, owner Jones said, “It’ll remain like it’s been,” further fueling the speculation. So, for now, Cowboys fans can only wait for the season opener against the Browns. Perhaps by then, Jones will have a change of heart.