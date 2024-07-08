Jerry Jones Once Again Left Dak Prescott Stranded on an Island by Not Inking a Contract: Chris Carlin

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares for the game against the Green Bay Packers before the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Dak Prescott contract drama ever end? Prescott will be playing out the final year of the $160 million contract extension he signed in 2021 and there’s not been another extension in sight from America’s team. It is a make-or-break season for the Cowboys QB, but Jerry Jones is taking his sweet time.

Advertisement

Prescott wearing a walking boot while on vacation at Cabo San Lucas has seemingly added further complication to these contract talks. The Dallas Cowboys might want to know more about the situation before negotiations continue.

But for ESPN Radio’s Chris Carlin, the injury shouldn’t spell trouble because there are still weeks to go before training camp starts. Carlin, though, raised concern over how the Cowboys handled Prescott’s contract talks during his recent appearance on ‘First Take.’

“If you’re Dak Prescott, right now you are doing everything possible to make sure you are 100% healthy for this season because this is an incredibly important season because the owner lets you out on an island once again without a contract. So, Dak has to do everything possible to make sure that he is going to be ready.”

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time Cowboys owner and de facto general manager Jerry Jones has left Dak Prescott hanging at the negotiating table. Before agreeing to a four-year, $160 million extension, the Cowboys tagged Prescott with the franchise tag in 2020 and 2021, limiting his ability to explore his options in free agency.

But suppose the walking boot issue is the cause of the delay. In that case, it’s not a solid argument for the Cowboys because Joe Burrow earned a five-year, $275 million extension despite nursing a calf injury during the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 training camp. Likewise, Prescott deserves top dollar if Trevor Lawrence signed the same deal Burrow earned.

The analyst further suggested that the boot is a way for Prescott to continue his hold-out while not getting fined.

A Hold-In Situation for Dak Prescott?

Prescott shared with Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence E. Hill Jr. that he is perfectly fine despite the worrying optic that the walking boot projected. Therefore, Carlin is taking Prescott’s word, believing that the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback will be ready once training camp starts.

But while the long-time Cowboys starting quarterback will be with the team at Oxnard, Carlin predicted that Prescott might do a hold-in to force Jones into giving him a contract extension. In doing so, Prescott avoids getting fined for not showing up. However, he won’t participate as much, especially in scrimmages, to maintain his leverage in the contract talks.

Speaking of which, ESPN NFL writer Courtney Cronin shared with Carlin that Prescott’s camp is handling their client’s contract situation well. Their strategy of holding their horses is helping the quarterback’s price tag increase because there is a danger that Prescott might sign with another team and the Cowboys don’t get anything in return.

In that case, could Dak Prescott get a higher annual average salary than Burrow and Lawrence? Finishing second to Lamar Jackson in last season’s MVP race bolsters his credentials. Playing all of the Cowboys’ games in 2023 also bodes well for Prescott, especially after missing five games in 2022 due to a thumb injury.