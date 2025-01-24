“Jerry Jones Never Committed”: Insider Downplays Rumors of Deion Sanders Departing Colorado for the Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders embrace as they walk the red carpet before the NFL Honors awards special at the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deion Sanders has been tied to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job for months now. Jerry Jones’ rumored pursuit of him began well before Mike McCarthy’s contract expired last week. Thus far, though, Sanders has elected to remain in Boulder.

Advertisement

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning that “[things] have quietened” on the Sanders-to-Dallas front. He expressed the Cowboys are “focusing on other candidates” for now. This pleased Locked on Buffs host Kevin Borba, who discussed the ongoing saga on YouTube earlier today.

“[Schefter said] Jerry Jones never committed [to giving Deion Sanders the job]… it was just a conversation… if you’re a Colorado fan, you have to be a little pleased. Even though we’ve known for quite some time now that this is Deion Sanders using [Dallas] as leverage.”

So what leverage exactly is Sanders seeking? Borba is confident Sanders isn’t just seeking a pay raise from the Cowboys rumors. He believes Sanders is doing all he can to improve the resources at his disposal in Colorado.

“Deion Sanders is not complaining or leveraging for himself, for his pockets. He’s leveraging to get more help around him. Joel Klatt confirmed that, ‘Colorado needs more investment from fans, more investment in the program. They want to upgrade facilities. They want to upgrade the coaching pool… Coach Prime is trying to do something special.'”

It’s much easier to win nine games in college football than it is to mold yourself into a true national championship contender. To take that next leap, you must utilize the money football provides to improve everything around the program. To Borba, Sanders is asking Colorado to not only talk the talk but walk the walk.

“Everyone [in college football] wants their program to be viewed as… [a top school]… [but] when it’s time to actually put that money back into the program, a lot of programs aren’t willing to do it… not every program views itself as a contender… Colorado is not a big dog of college football yet, but Deion Sanders is doing everything in his power to make sure they get to that point.”

It’s no secret that the Buffaloes have undergone an impressive turnaround in two seasons under Sanders. Before he arrived, Colorado was 1-11. The Buffs improved to 5-7 in 2023 and went 9-4 with an Alamo Bowl appearance in 2024. Borba and many other Colorado fans are convinced of Sanders’s good intentions and would want him to stay in Boulder to truly make a difference.

With the absence of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, things are bound to get more difficult in Colorado. His efforts have already begun and fans can count on him to stay to see it through. At least, for now. We’ll see if his efforts bear fruit when the Buffaloes begin their 2025 season versus Georgia Tech on Aug. 30.