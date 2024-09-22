Jerry Jones’ Old Buddy Jimmy Johnson Throws Panthers Owner David Tepper Under the Bus Over Bryce Young’s Situation

Bryce Young’s benching has shifted the focus onto the Carolina Panthers, and more recently, their ownership. And while the former No.1 pick is facing the heat after a dismal record in the past two years, Jimmy Johnson doesn’t nod along with it.

Over the past two weeks, analysts and fans alike have gone so far as to call Young the biggest “bust” in the league. However, the former Dallas Cowboys coach, who worked closely with owner Jerry Jones, feels he’s not the only one to blame.

He pointed to Panthers owner David Tepper as a key factor in the franchise’s current state. Johnson believes that the owner isn’t listening to others and has been trying to do things his own way, making decisions that have contributed to their dismal performances this season and a few seasons before that.

“The owner of the Carolina Panthers, that’s the problem,” Johnson said on Fox NFL pregame. “He’s making the major decisions without listening to his football people. David Tepper. It’s his team. He can do whatever he wants to. But look at the people that’s left.”

Johnson further pointed out how the franchise has let go of some outstanding players, like DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey. They didn’t spare the coaches either.

“He’s the one that wanted Bryce Young as the No. 1 pick. Look at Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Brian Burns. You look at Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold. Look at coaches, Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, Matt Rhule. He’s run them all off!”

The former HC also remarked that Tepper should heed his team’s advice and “quit playing fantasy football.”

While Johnson’s words might come off as harsh, the fact remains that the Carolina Panthers are struggling to find a way to move forward. However, among all this, the benched QB has piqued the interest of other NFL teams.

Bryce Young gets multiple trade offers.

Ever since Tepper acquired the ownership of the Panthers back in 2018, the one thing the franchise is lacking is stability. There have been six head coaches and multiple quarterbacks since the owner took charge. Moreover, their record stands at a dismal 33 wins and 70 losses as they enter Week 2 of the 2024 season.

Young has been a point of interest in the team, especially because the QB was picked over CJ Stroud in last year’s draft. Moreover, the club had to give up a lot of draft capital, trading DJ Moore and several picks to the Chicago Bears.

The situation has since gone from bad to worse; therefore, Young’s trade makes sense. And according to NFL Insider Jay Glazer, there have been teams who have shown their interest in acquiring the former No.1 pick.

However, the Panthers are not considering a trade at this time, as reported by Ian Rappoport. Rappoport further added that the benching is a temporary move and simply a “timeout.”

Head coach Dave Canales also dismissed trade rumors earlier, stating that Andy Dalton gives the team the best chance to win this week. So, for now, it appears the QB is here to stay.