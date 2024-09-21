Billionaire David Tepper Owns a Swanky $5.35 Million Mansion Just 7.7 Miles Away From Panthers Facility

While some NFL fans might argue that David Tepper is too nosy in the Panthers’ affairs, one cannot take away his commitment. Tepper is one of the most involved owners in the NFL, and all he wants is to see his team perform better—so much so that he purchased a $5.35 million mansion located just 7.7 miles from the Panthers’ facility.

Apart from being located in the swanky neighborhood of Quail Hollow, Tepper’s mansion is strategically placed in the middle of two pivotal team facilities. For context, the Panthers owner’s mansion is just a 28-minute drive from the HQ facility at Rock Hill, while it’s a 24-minute drive from the Bank of America Stadium.

And the best part? David has his soccer team, Charlotte FC, covered as well, thanks to his Quail Hollow mansion being just a 26-minute drive from the MLS club’s facility.

As far as the interiors are concerned, the luxury mansion is heavily inspired by Spanish architectural philosophy. The nearly 15000 sqft area houses six bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a home theater, a wine cellar, and a pool. And to top it all, the mansion has a scenic view of a golf course, making it a perfect property for a sports aficionado like Tepper.

Interestingly, the previous owner of the mansion was none other than former Panthers head coach John Fox. Surprisingly enough, Fox, who had listed this mansion initially at a whopping $7 million, sold it to Tepper at a hefty discount.

Despite the steal of a deal, the Quail Hollow mansion is not listed as the primary residence of the billionaire Panthers owner.

Tepper continues keeping his Florida haven as his primary residence

Despite his significant investment in his Quail Hollow mansion, Tepper will continue keeping his Florida mansion as his primary residence due to the tax benefits there. With its no personal income tax, the Florida state is a perfect opportunity for billionaires like David Tepper to save money.

A change in primary residence from Florida to Charlotte would mean that Tepper wouldn’t be able to make use of the tax benefits. Due to this very reason, he wouldn’t be making his Quail Hollow mansion his primary residence anytime soon.

But a Primary Residence status is relevant only for the documents. Tepper is free to live wherever he wants. But considering the proximity to the Panthers facility and being neighbours to like-minded individuals in the business world, such as big names like Ric Elias, Peter Pappas, Cameron Harris, and Doug Lebda, it’s no surprise why Tepper is often seen on the Quail Hollow property.