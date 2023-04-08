Jets Have Signed a Former Packers Quarterback & It’s Not Aaron Rodgers

While Aaron Rodgers continues to make headlines, the Jets have acquired a new veteran to strengthen their QB depth chart. The former Packer, Tim Boyle, has joined the squad after signing a one-year deal with the franchise. This new addition is expected to benefit the Jets’ offense greatly, especially because of his past connections to Green Bay and the future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Ever since the 2022 season concluded, A-Rod has become a hot topic of discussion. The dilemma of uncertainty continues to loom as the stalemate between Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh doesn’t seem to make any progress. And now, this addition has sparked more rumors online.

Will Tim Boyle start for his new side?

The news about Boyle’s inclusion into the Jets locker room came on Thursday. Surprisingly, a couple of days before this deal, head coach Robert Saleh spoke about the situation for Zach Wilson in the upcoming campaign.

He mentioned that the former first-round pick will play as a No. 2 prospect, and the starting position shall remain vacant unless they find a suitable candidate. Well, fans need not worry because Boyle is unlikely to secure the top spot.

The quarterback was featured as a backup to Aaron Rodgers in 2019 and 2020 after going undrafted in the class of 2018. He worked closely with the current Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett, during his tenure in Green Bay.

The following season, he shifted his base to Detroit and started three games for the team. Not to mention, he lost all three of them, completing 61 of 94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. Last year he rendered his services for the Chicago Bears, and now the Jets deal will keep him in a supporting role primarily during the offseason training camps.

Aaron Rodgers once praised Boyle for his athleticism

The Kentucky product started his NFL career behind A-Rod as a backup, and hence understands the dynamics of this game. Getting praise from Rodgers is an achievement, and Boyle succeeded in gaining this trust in his first year. “He’s just a special guy,” Rodgers said in an interview, per ESPN.

“I watched him grow and develop over the years with us, not just as a person, but as a player. He’s got a big-time arm, and he’s very athletic, as well,” he added. It will be interesting to see how Saleh utilizes this weapon in the coming days and helps Rodgers make a smooth transition once he gets released from Green Bay and signs a deal.