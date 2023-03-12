Is Aaron Rodgers Going to the Jets: Does He Have No Trade Clause With Packers?

After his return from the darkness retreat, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback was ready to answer long-standing questions about his future with the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers possibly played his last season with the Packers. But according to hot rumors, the New York Jets are actively pursuing him. It seems like now is the best time to answer if A-Rod is going to the Jets.

When the offseason started, “Aaron Rodgers to the Jets” spread around like wildfire. And the rumors carried a lot of weight because Green Bay and New York will do their best to make the deal happen.

Also read: “Breaking News! Aaron Rodgers Will Play for Tennessee Titans”: Citing a ‘Highly Reliable’ Source, Bobby Bones Claims That the Packers QB is Moving to Nashville

What will the teams do if Aaron Rodgers wants to become a Jet?

It looks like the Packers and the Jets have worked things out between them. Now all that matters is whether Rodgers wants to be a part of the Jets.

But as per the NFL Network, there is still a lot that needs to be considered. But again, if the back-to-back MVP-winning shot-caller wants to go to the Jets, then the teams will definitely do everything to make it work.

Despite a report to the contrary, the #Packers and #Jets have not agreed to the framework of an Aaron Rodgers trade, per sources. Both sides continue to await word from Rodgers on his plans. If he decides he wants to go to New York, then the teams will work to hammer out a deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2023

Earlier this week, Jets owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh, and OC Nathaniel Hackett met the ten-time Pro Bowl winner. The owner was satisfied and felt positive after he left the meeting.

Does Rodgers have a no-trade clause?

And as for a no-trade clause, the future Hall of Famer does not have one in his contract and the Jets would not consummate the deal without his consent.

However, if the Packers trade him without his consent, the 39-year-old can just retire. This means that the four-time First-team All-Pro can lose $150 million. The amount when he signed a three-year deal.

Rodgers doesn't have an official "no-trade" clause in his contract but if the Packers trade him without getting his consent, he can just retire. So he essentially does have it because of the threat to retire. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 11, 2023

Therefore, it all lies on Rodgers whether he wants to become Jets QB, stay with the Packers, or retire. After losing their lead QB Zach Wilson, the team can use a veteran signal-caller who can help take them to the Super Bowl. The 4x NFL passer rating leader would definitely want to be a part of a roster that is Super Bowl-ready. Additionally, the Jets also cleared another $13.1 million in cap space, so getting him will be a walk in the park.

Also read: “Other Places Made Derek Carr Cry”: ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Takes a Wild Swing at Saints QB While Showering Praise on Aaron Rodgers