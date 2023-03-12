HomeSearch

Is Aaron Rodgers Going to the Jets: Does He Have No Trade Clause With Packers?

Neha Joshi
|Published 12/03/2023

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After his return from the darkness retreat, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback was ready to answer long-standing questions about his future with the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers possibly played his last season with the Packers. But according to hot rumors, the New York Jets are actively pursuing him. It seems like now is the best time to answer if A-Rod is going to the Jets. 

When the offseason started, “Aaron Rodgers to the Jets” spread around like wildfire. And the rumors carried a lot of weight because Green Bay and New York will do their best to make the deal happen. 

What will the teams do if Aaron Rodgers wants to become a Jet? 

It looks like the Packers and the Jets have worked things out between them. Now all that matters is whether Rodgers wants to be a part of the Jets. 

But as per the NFL Network, there is still a lot that needs to be considered. But again, if the back-to-back MVP-winning shot-caller wants to go to the Jets, then the teams will definitely do everything to make it work. 

Earlier this week, Jets owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh, and OC Nathaniel Hackett met the ten-time Pro Bowl winner. The owner was satisfied and felt positive after he left the meeting.

Does Rodgers have a no-trade clause? 

And as for a no-trade clause, the future Hall of Famer does not have one in his contract and the Jets would not consummate the deal without his consent. 

However, if the Packers trade him without his consent, the 39-year-old can just retire. This means that the four-time First-team All-Pro can lose $150 million. The amount when he signed a three-year deal. 

Therefore, it all lies on Rodgers whether he wants to become Jets QB, stay with the Packers, or retire. After losing their lead QB Zach Wilson, the team can use a veteran signal-caller who can help take them to the Super Bowl. The 4x NFL passer rating leader would definitely want to be a part of a roster that is Super Bowl-ready. Additionally, the Jets also cleared another $13.1 million in cap space, so getting him will be a walk in the park. 

