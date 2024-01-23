“My Wife Saw Him”: Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reacts To Jason Kelce Playing the Chiefs Hype Man Without a Shirt

Jason Kelce certainly knows how to put on a show be it while playing the game or on the stands. The older Kelce made heads turn when cheering for his brother Travis Kelce while in the suite with Taylor Swift and caught the attention of the entire stadium, including Andy Reid’s wife.

The Chiefs head coach has led his team to their sixth AFC Championship game however this time it was a special one since they played a road Divisional Game against their playoff rivals, the Bills, that too without the likes of their former OC Eric Bieniemy. In his recent interview with Todd Leabo of SportsRadio810, Andy Reid had a hilarious reaction to Jason Kelce playing the number 1 hype man of the Chiefs.

When asked if he saw Jason shirtless in the stadium, Reid said, “My wife saw him, she took a picture with him. I saw the pictures.” To which Todd enquired, “Did he have a shirt on?”

“No shirt on,” Reid added. “He’s the best, great kid. Great father, that’s the thing I’m most proud of. Great wife, kids.”

Coach Andy Reid’s connection with Jason Kelce goes a long way back since it was Reid who drafted Kelce to the Eagles as a 191st pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Reid coached the Eagles for two more seasons after drafting Jason before taking over as the Chiefs HC in 2013.

Andy Reid Catches the Attention of Fans With His Iconic Jacket

During the interview, Andy Reid was spotted wearing an iconic jacket by Joshua Brisco of SportsRadio810.

The tweet read, “Andy Reid wearing a Tuskegee Airmen jacket today. Neat to see an NFL head coach highlight a heroic team of pilots achieving their goals through the power of teamwork and communication.”

The Tuskegee Airmen jackets are synonymous with unparalleled teamwork, and victory. Something that the Chiefs have embodied for the past few years especially after Patrick Mahomes took over as the QB. Mahomes’ partnership with Travis Kelce has become so iconic that they even surpassed the record of Tom Brady and Gronk.

With Mahomes connecting with Travis Kelce for two TD passes during the Divisional Round game, the QB-TE duo became the most TD-scoring duo in the postseason with 16 touchdowns, surpassing Brady and Gronk (15).

The stat was an incredible feat for the Chiefs stars as even Tom Brady himself reacted to it. With this just being their sixth season together it seems that the duo still has a long way to go.