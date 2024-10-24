Jets Insider Drops Much-Expected Bomb On Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It was a day of celebration for the city of New York when Rodgers stepped foot in MetLife against the Buffalo Bills in 2023. Unfortunately, his debut season lasted just four snaps. Things haven’t been the same since. And now given the recent update, it is likely that Rodgers might not return to the gridiron next season.

Aaron Rodgers was set to be the messiah for the Jets this season, but football Gods had other plans. The Jets have failed to perform offensively with or without Adams. And just when fans were curious about Aaron Rodgers’ retirement, Jets insider for ESPN, Rich Cumini poured gasoline on the chatter.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said ‘honestly I don’t know if there’s any scenario where [Aaron Rodgers] would come back’ in 2025. ‘He’s just not playing well, I think his body is beat up, I think if the #Jets miss the playoffs, which it certainly appears they will, the Jets will start… pic.twitter.com/gC006TvEtN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 24, 2024

“He’s just not playing well, I think his body is beat up, I think if the Jets miss the playoffs, which it certainly appears they will, the Jets will start over next year. I’m not basing that on anything Rodgers told me or anyone in his circle told me. I just think this is probably going to be his final season.”

In the latest edition of the ‘Flight Deck with Rich Cimini’ podcast, the host went on to give an analysis of the Jets’ situation, seeing as how there’s been a wave of doubts surrounding the team. Sadly, no piece of good news left Cimini’s lips as he highlighted the gravity of the situation, which is, that 2024 could very well be the last dance of Rodgers’ 19-year legacy.

If these weren’t all bad signs for Rodgers’ playing time, here’s yet another piece of news that just reaffirms the belief that it might be time for the QB to hang his boots.

Aaron Rodgers’ physical health keeps on deteriorating

The fans were able to tell that Rodgers’s Achilles injury didn’t permit him to play up to his full potential when he made his comeback this season. Without trying to be the bearer of bad news, recent reports have now come out saying that the veteran QB is now dealing with hamstring injuries on top of his previous ones, as confirmed by the Jets’ HC, Jeff Ulbrich.

#Jets say QB Aaron Rodgers is now also dealing with a hamstring injury in addition to his previous ankle and knee injuries. pic.twitter.com/X9bIshfcpN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2024

““It is new. Something that kinda flared up this past game. They’re gonna assess it all week long, he’s gonna treat his butt off like he always does and don’t anticipate this affecting him in playing.”

While the HC is trying his best to not alarm the fanbase, it is evident that Rodgers has too many fires to put out. The veteran has had a major impact on the sport with everything he’s done but it looks like he is doing nothing but knocking on the door of a house that fell apart a long time ago.