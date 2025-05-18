Cam Newton Urges New Orleans Saints to add Aaron Rodgers: “You Ain’t Got to Worry About Snow, Wind, and Rain”

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints quarterback situation is simply a disaster. They signed Derek Carr to a four-year $150 million contract prior to the 2023 season, and he recently retired this offseason due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Before the surprising retirement, the Saints did make a move in the 2025 NFL Draft to draft a quarterback. With their second-round pick, they selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick. Shough is an interesting rookie because he’s a 25-year-old rookie who has played in seven college football seasons.

Aside from Shough, the Saints have Spencer Rattle, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers. They have played a combined seven games, going 0-7.

Needing to upgrade at quarterback, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton spoke about why the Saints should add free agent veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He thinks their playing conditions (playing in a dome, no rain, win, or snow) while being part of a controlled environment are good reasons for him to take his talents to NOLA.

“My sweepstakes is going Aaron Rodgers,” Newton said via 4th and 1 with Cam Newton. “It was highly favorable for him to go to Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers in New Orleans? With a controlled environment? You ain’t got to worry about snow, wind, and rain.”

There aren’t many teams that are in as much need to improve their QB room as the Saints. The Pittsburgh Steelers still come to mind, but again, Rodgers is leaving his decision as a mystery.

The Saints could definitely be in the mix to sign Rodgers, ensuring him a starting job with Carr retiring. Another quarterback whose name has been in trade rumors is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins signed a four-year $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons last off-season but was benched before the season ended.

Newton’s co-host, Omari “Peggy” Collins, brought up the Saints potentially reaching out to their NFC South rival for a potential trade. Newton shut down the idea, as he is not a believer in Kirk Cousins anymore.

“I just don’t think Kirk Cousins has it in him to lead a team to the playoffs,” Newton said. “I think Kirk Cousins is as talented a safety value that any team would want to have. But to lead them to the playoffs? Na.”

The Saints aren’t necessarily a win-now team. They’re entering a rebuild, and adding Rodgers, who is on a one or two-year rental, might not be that beneficial. Yes, it is a better option than what they have now, but they shouldn’t be viewed as Super Bowl contenders if he were to sign with them.