NFL Vet Says the Schedule Announcement Should Give Aaron Rodgers Extra Motivation to Sign With the Steelers

It’s now mid-May, and Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned. While early expectations pointed to him eventually inking a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his indecision has delayed the team’s plans, stretching from the start of free agency in March all the way to the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft at the end of May.

Advertisement

That said, since the NFL dropped the full schedule for the upcoming season, former NFL wide receiver James Jones feels that Rodgers should no longer play the waiting game. Why, you ask?

Well, the most interesting matchup in Week 1 — especially if you’re Rodgers — is the New York Jets hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Fields, who left the Steelers in free agency to sign with the Jets this offseason, will face his former team. The same could be said for Rodgers if and when he signs with the Steelers.

Jones further argues that since New York “disrespected” Rodgers, not even giving him the benefit of the doubt after just a five-minute interview, the QB should be all the more motivated for revenge.

“Yeah, Aaron should be sitting at the crib right now or walking on the beach, and he should be juiced up with this schedule,” Jones said via The Facility.

“The way they disrespected him, leaving him out there…. But for [Rodgers] to fly there, and for them to meet with him for five minutes, and tell him, ‘We’re going in another direction’ and disrespect me, the way you disrespected me on my exit out of there, oh yeah, Imma come into that building and show that you [Aaron Glenn] that you messed up.”

.@89JonesNTAF says Aaron Rodgers should have extra motivation to sign with the Steelers: “He should be juiced up over the way the Jets disrespected him.” pic.twitter.com/bGlHrbOMzF — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) May 16, 2025

In the offseason, the Jets did, in fact, fly Rodgers out to meet with them, only to inform him after a very brief conversation that they would be moving on. The new regime, led by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, had no interest in retaining the aging veteran.

Rodgers played a solid season statistically last year after coming off an Achilles tendon tear at over 40 years old. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and completed 63 percent of his passes.

The four-time MVP, as of now, feels he has some gas left in the tank. He tried his luck with the Minnesota Vikings, but the club instead chose to pursue a season with JJ McCarthy at the helm. The Steelers are the best team currently looking for a QB, and they need one too. Since Rodgers’ other options are gone, the marriage should be sealed. If not, it looks like retirement for the 41-year-old QB.