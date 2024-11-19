mobile app bar

Jets Owner Woody Johnson Gets Ripped By Fans As He Attempts To Appreciate DT Quinnen Williams’ Efforts

Sneha Singh
Published

Woody Johnson and Quinnen Williams

Woody Johnson (left) and Quinnen Williams (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets seemed to be unable to break out from their cycle of poor performances as their record depreciated to 3-8 after losing to the Colts on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers has been unable to rework his Packers magic and Woody Johnson’s recent decisions have been raising eyebrows.

The Jets owner recently praised his Quinnen Williams on X quoting his five straight seasons with over five sacks. While the defensive tackle has been a consistent performer scoring seven tackles, one sack, and an additional tackle for a loss in their last matchup with the Colts, fans couldn’t ignore the frustrating situation of the team.

Jets fans pulled no punches in venting their vexation with the team’s 15-year-long playoff drought and Harrison’s ill-timed tweet was the trigger.

Many online users called him out for the franchise’s dismal performance year after year, even asking for a change of ownership.

A diehard fan called for Johnson’s removal while another advised the owner to “read the room.

While the team’s terrible run is reason enough for the fans’ disappointment, it is Johnson’s executive decisions that add further to their frustration.

Woody Johnson fires Jets’ GM

After the mid-season firing of head coach Robert Saleh, this time the axe fell on Joe Douglas. Johnson announced the move to release the general manager on Wednesday while thanking him for his “commitment” in his six years in New York. He further informed that Phil Savage would serve as the interim GM for this season while the search for his successor continues.

It’s hard to predict if the move will fare any better for the Jets, considering their play after Saleh’s firing. As per Rich Cimini, the franchise has played over 6 games without scoring a pick, and “none of the regulars on defense” have managed to land an interception.

Only time will tell if Woody Johnson’s moves bring about the effect he desires. Entering the bye week, Aaron Rodgers’ crew would face the Seahawks on Sun, 1st Dec.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

