Jets Owner Woody Johnson Gets Ripped By Fans As He Attempts To Appreciate DT Quinnen Williams’ Efforts

The New York Jets seemed to be unable to break out from their cycle of poor performances as their record depreciated to 3-8 after losing to the Colts on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers has been unable to rework his Packers magic and Woody Johnson’s recent decisions have been raising eyebrows.

The Jets owner recently praised his Quinnen Williams on X quoting his five straight seasons with over five sacks. While the defensive tackle has been a consistent performer scoring seven tackles, one sack, and an additional tackle for a loss in their last matchup with the Colts, fans couldn’t ignore the frustrating situation of the team.

Jets fans pulled no punches in venting their vexation with the team’s 15-year-long playoff drought and Harrison’s ill-timed tweet was the trigger.

Many online users called him out for the franchise’s dismal performance year after year, even asking for a change of ownership.

15+ seasons with no playoffs, sell the team already to an owner who knows ball — NYSPORTSFAN (@troyorapello) November 19, 2024

Hire a president of football operations and get out of the way you bacala. — Joseph posa (@joeposa) November 19, 2024

A diehard fan called for Johnson’s removal while another advised the owner to “read the room.”

DEAR WOODY – I’ve been a Jets fan for over 50 years. Sat on my Dad’s lap while Joe Namath beat the Colts. I’m a fan win or lose. But I’m begging you. Either sell the team or hire a director of football operations and promise to leave them alone for three years. PLEASE — C B Miller (@sisboombahbah) November 19, 2024

Read the room Woody. pic.twitter.com/KPKyGXXCtj — Andrew Livingston (@AndrewLiv) November 19, 2024

While the team’s terrible run is reason enough for the fans’ disappointment, it is Johnson’s executive decisions that add further to their frustration.

Woody Johnson fires Jets’ GM

After the mid-season firing of head coach Robert Saleh, this time the axe fell on Joe Douglas. Johnson announced the move to release the general manager on Wednesday while thanking him for his “commitment” in his six years in New York. He further informed that Phil Savage would serve as the interim GM for this season while the search for his successor continues.

It’s hard to predict if the move will fare any better for the Jets, considering their play after Saleh’s firing. As per Rich Cimini, the franchise has played over 6 games without scoring a pick, and “none of the regulars on defense” have managed to land an interception.

The last time the #Jets intercepted a pass was when Robert Saleh was the HC. They’ve gone 6+ games (149 pass attempts) without a pick. Last INT: Brandin Echols, 4th Q, vs MIN. Even crazier: Echols has their only 2 INTs, meaning none of the regulars on defense has an INT. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 19, 2024

Only time will tell if Woody Johnson’s moves bring about the effect he desires. Entering the bye week, Aaron Rodgers’ crew would face the Seahawks on Sun, 1st Dec.