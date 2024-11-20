mobile app bar

Former Washington QB Throws Hilarious Aaron Rodgers Jibe After Joe Douglas’ Firing

Sneha Singh
Published

Robert Griffin III and Aaron Rodgers

Robert Griffin III (left) and Aaron Rodgers (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The sacking spree at the New York Jets continues. Amid this season’s disastrous run, General Manager Joe Douglas becomes the latest to get axed by the franchise. This came barely a month after coach Robert Saleh was fired by the Jets. With the conundrum raging, Aaron Rodgers was understandably pulled into the conversations again for his mediocre on-field performance. Robert Griffin III had a clever allusion for the situation, connecting the struggling quarterback.

Candid as ever, RGIII reacted to the removal of Douglas by taking a dig at the Gang Green’s signal caller, hinting at A-Rod’s popular lores with ayahuasca. Rodgers has never shied away from listing the benefits of the psychedelic herb, and had credited it for his on-field heroics in 2020 and ’21, when he was the NFL MVP.

RGIII called the franchise’s current situation as a psychedelic “darkness retreat” on X:

The New York Jets have been on a darkness retreat all season.

It is evident that Jets owner Woody Johnson is filtering and refining the roster. Last month, when Saleh was fired, the ire had fallen on Rodgers. Fans and analysts alike felt that it’s the quarterback who is at the root of the Jets’ problem. They concurred with RGIII’s recent comment too.

Many Jets fans welcomed Johnson’s move as they felt it was the beginning of a much-needed rebuild of the franchise.

While the back-to-back firings seems to be the first steps toward change, Johnson’s executive decisions have been iffy at best. Especially when his actions now are in sharp contrast to the affirmative statements he made about the team not so long ago.

Woody Johnson’s early comments resurface

In October, the Jets’ owner delivered some positive statements about this season’s roster. Johnson had proclaimed he is looking at “probably the best roster” in his 25 years of team ownership. And a little over a month later, he has fired a third staff member.

The wave of releases started with Saleh. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was next, and now Douglas.

This also puts a question mark on Rodgers’ future with the Jets. With calls to bench him rising, there is a possibility that A-Rod might not be coming to New York next year.

Rodgers has recorded 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions this season, playing his part in the Jets dismal 3-8 run.

