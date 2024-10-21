Jets vs Steelers: What Happened to Xavier Newman – Johnson? Insider Provides Major Update

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets guard Xavier Newman (65) looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A scary scene unfolded at Acrisure Stadium in the third quarter of Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.’s second interception return of the night turned horrifying as a collision severely injured New York offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson.

There was a lengthy pause in game action while Newman-Johnson, a third-year pro, was carted off the field on a backboard after a collision with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen hit Newman near the sideline, with the OL going down out of the field of play.

Jets OL Xavier Newman was carted off after a delay of several minutes. Newman was injured by a block from Steelers LB Patrick Queen during an interception return. pic.twitter.com/IT1amcFTJD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 21, 2024

A few moments later, NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark provided positive news on Newman-Johnson’s status.

A later, more encouraging update from Melissa Stark: “We can tell you he had movement in his limbs. He squeezed the athletic training staff’s hands. So a great sign there.” pic.twitter.com/6uP2IIvCH3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 21, 2024

Fans quickly flooded Twitter/X with prayers and wishes for Newman-Johnson.

Praying for Xavier Newman. A 25-year-old young man just playing ball and now headed off on a stretcher. Hoping we get good news soon. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) October 21, 2024

PRAYERS: #Jets lineman Xavier Newman has been stretchered off the field and he’s being rushed to the hospital. A very scary situation pic.twitter.com/mpXTwBXvHi — Kanan (@3PeatUCLWinners) October 21, 2024

Praying for Xavier Newman man he don’t deserve this — Kickoff Radar (@huffsexual) October 21, 2024

Newman-Johnson is in his second year with the Jets. He started five games for them in 2023-24, but had been serving as a reserve lineman this season. He made one appearance as an undrafted free agent for the Tennessee Titans as a rookie (2022).