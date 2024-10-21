mobile app bar

Jets vs Steelers: What Happened to Xavier Newman – Johnson? Insider Provides Major Update

Braden Ramsey
Published

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets guard Xavier Newman (65) looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A scary scene unfolded at Acrisure Stadium in the third quarter of Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.’s second interception return of the night turned horrifying as a collision severely injured New York offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson.

There was a lengthy pause in game action while Newman-Johnson, a third-year pro, was carted off the field on a backboard after a collision with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen hit Newman near the sideline, with the OL going down out of the field of play.

A few moments later, NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark provided positive news on Newman-Johnson’s status.

Fans quickly flooded Twitter/X with prayers and wishes for Newman-Johnson.

Newman-Johnson is in his second year with the Jets. He started five games for them in 2023-24, but had been serving as a reserve lineman this season. He made one appearance as an undrafted free agent for the Tennessee Titans as a rookie (2022).

About the author

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

