Jets Will Beat the 49ers: Former MVP Cam Newton Makes Bold Week 1 Predictions

As the 2024 NFL season kicks off, fans and analysts alike are busy with their predictions about which team will overcome whom and start the year on the right note. Even former NFL MVP Cam Newton has thrown his hat into the ring, offering his picks for all Week 1 matchups.

Newton’s crystal ball has been hit-or-miss so far. He missed the mark on the AFC Ravens-Chiefs opener, with Patrick Mahomes and Co. proving him wrong in a 27-20 victory at Arrowhead. However, the former NFL QB bounced back with a spot-on NFC call for the Eagles’ 34-29 win over the Packers.

So, with a 1-1 record, let’s dive into some of Newton’s other Week 1 predictions, as discussed on “4th and 1 Show.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons: Cam’s Pick — Falcons

Starting QBs : Russell Wilson vs Kirk Cousins

: Russell Wilson vs Kirk Cousins Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills: Cam’s Pick — Bills

Starting QBs : Kyler Murray vs Josh Allen

: Kyler Murray vs Josh Allen Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears: Cam’s Pick — Bears

Starting QBs : Will Lewis vs Caleb Williams

: Will Lewis vs Caleb Williams New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals: Cam’s Pick — Bengals

Starting QBs : Jacoby Brissett vs Joe Burrow

: Jacoby Brissett vs Joe Burrow Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Cam’s Pick — Texans

Starting QBs : CJ Stroud vs Anthony Richardson

: CJ Stroud vs Anthony Richardson Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins: Came’s Pick — Dolphins

Starting QBs : Trevor Lawrence vs Tua Tagovailoa

: Trevor Lawrence vs Tua Tagovailoa Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints: Cam’s Pick — Saints

Starting QBs : Bryce Young vs Derek Carr

: Bryce Young vs Derek Carr Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants: Cam’s Pick — Vikings

Starting QBs : Sam Darnold vs Daniel Jones

: Sam Darnold vs Daniel Jones Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: Cam’s Pick — Chargers

Starting QBs : Gardner Minshew vs Justin Herbert

: Gardner Minshew vs Justin Herbert Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks: Cam’s Pick — Seahawks

Starting QBs : Bo Nix vs Geno Smith

: Bo Nix vs Geno Smith Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns: Cam’s Pick — Cowboys

Starting QBs : Dak Prescott vs Deshaun Watson

: Dak Prescott vs Deshaun Watson Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cam’s Pick — Buccaneers

Starting QBs : Jayden Daniels vs Baker Mayfield

: Jayden Daniels vs Baker Mayfield Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions: Cam’s Pick — Lions

Starting QBs : Matthew Stafford vs Jared Goff

: Matthew Stafford vs Jared Goff New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers: Cam’s Pick — Jets

Starting QBs: Aaron Rodgers vs Brock Purdy

Newton’s choice of the Jets over the 49ers is the most eyebrow-raising pick. It’s definitely a bold call, considering the 49ers’ recent Super Bowl appearance and their intact core. But, the burning question is whether Aaron Rodgers can spark a Jets renaissance.

Rodgers indeed brings his insane quarterbacking prowess and will be protected by arguably a top-5 offensive line in the league. He also has enough weapons on offense to both carry and pass the ball as needed. However, the 49ers have retained all their strengths from last season and have a proven track record.

So, a 49ers victory seems more likely despite Newton’s prediction. However, the fans should be expecting a close, low-scoring affair until the final whistle.