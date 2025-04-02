“It’s Like Jumping on a Moving Train”: Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Steelers Doesn’t Sound Like a Bad Idea to NFL Insider

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. Image Credit: © Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After weeks of rumors, with one ending and another starting, it finally feels like there’s some clarity on where Aaron Rodgers will play next. At least, that’s what one might infer based on recent developments surrounding the four-time NFL MVP.

Speaking at the league’s annual meetings on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II all but confirmed the team is closing in on signing the veteran quarterback. “Things are pointing in that direction,” Rooney said, noting that discussions with Rodgers have shown “positive signs.”

That’s a bold statement for a deal that isn’t finalized yet. But if an NFL franchise owner feels confident enough to speak this openly, it likely means the Steelers are further along in negotiations than many think. And if Rodgers is looking for the right place to chase another Super Bowl, NFL insider Albert Breer believes the QB should green-light the deal, as Pittsburgh might just be the perfect fit.

In his recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd, Breer broke down Rodgers’ situation and why the Steelers are a logical landing spot. He first explained why Minnesota, a rumored option, was never really on the table.

He argued that signing a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers would mean the Vikings would be taking away game time from last year’s blue-chip prospect, JJ McCarthy.

“The perfect place would have been Minnesota. But Minnesota wants to get a longer look at JJ McCarthy. If you bring in Aaron Rodgers, you are just jamming on the pause button on the JJ McCarthy era at best,” Breer explained.

Because of this, Rodgers had no choice but to look elsewhere. Enter the Steelers. While Pittsburgh is widely seen as the less favorable option compared to the Vikings, Breer believes Art Rooney’s team offers something Rodgers would appreciate: urgency.

Their veteran core should be a major selling point for the 41-year-old QB, as it would mean he would be joining a team ready to win Championships from the get-go—something Breer described as “jumping on a moving train.”

“The Steelers have peers of his on the team that are going to be operating with the same level of urgency… Veteran players like TJ Watt, who will be 31, Minkah Fitzpatrick, who will be 29, Cam Heyward, who I believe is going into his 14th year as an NFL player,” Breer continued.

Add a steadily improving offensive line and the recent addition of DK Metcalf, and suddenly, Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers have the pieces needed to win it all. That ensures Rodgers can play a few more years or retire at the top. The same goes for Tomlin, who hasn’t led the team to playoff success in recent memory—making his three-year extension last year well worth it for the team.

Rodgers himself seems to be warming up to the idea. The QB had reportedly met with the Steelers last Friday, a meeting coach Mike Tomlin called “a really productive day.” Then, over the weekend, A-Rod was spotted having a throwing session with Steelers wideout DK Metcalf, further fueling speculation.

So, while nothing is official just yet, all signs point to Rodgers donning black and gold next season. And if Breer’s assessment is right, this might just be the best possible move for both sides.