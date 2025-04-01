Cam Newton Revisits His Rolls-Royce Purchase and Reveals Why He Won’t Drive Fast Cars Now

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins wasted no time flaunting their status as the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver duo, earning a combined $70 million annually. Chase, the former LSU star, treated himself to a sleek white Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, while Higgins opted for a McLaren 765LT Spider. The two took their new rides for a spin through the streets of Miami, showing off their luxury purchases—a move that drew plenty of attention and praise from NFL fans. But not from Cam Newton.

Advertisement

Back when he landed his first big contract, Cam, like Chase and Higgins, splurged on his dream car—a Rolls-Royce Wraith. Over the years, he expanded his collection with several high-performance cars, spending a fortune on them. However, he no longer drives them.

Newton considers himself a businessman first and refuses to put himself in harm’s way for the thrill of speed.The former MVP doesn’t see eye to eye with the Bengals’ star duo when it comes to flaunting wealth. While he acknowledged their success as inspiring, he disapproved of them putting themselves at risk—especially after Cincinnati made such a massive investment in them.

“That’s cool. Everything is cool until it’s not. It’s inspiring-yes. Driving in a new McLaren, driving in a new Lambo. That’s cool and chill until something happens to you. That’s why I don’t drive no more.”

Newton has adopted a new perspective on life—one where he no longer feels the need to take unnecessary risks. By letting someone else drive, he stays productive and gets more work done. The former Panthers QB also understands that his body is his greatest investment, and he refuses to jeopardize it.

He also steers clear of unnecessary conflicts. Newton has realized that a simple apology can go a long way in defusing petty disputes and preventing situations that could escalate into something physical.

More than anything, Cam knows that people depend on him—his business partners, his team, and most importantly, his kids. He has a responsibility to be present, and that means being smart, staying safe, and avoiding reckless decisions.

“I wake up and look at life different. I realize I can get so much work done if I’m not in my car. There’s people relying on me to be best version of myself so I don’t want to jeopardize that. That investment is Cam Newton but I also as Cam Newton have to protect that all cost. Life teaches you that”

Cam Newton has a net worth of $50 million. As a man of great taste and unique appearance, he has kept cars that speak to him and show the world his personality. So, what cars does he have?

The highlight of the collection is his customized 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Cutlass, featuring opulent details such as 24-karat gold plating, diamond-stitched interiors, and parts emblazoned with his personal “C1N” logo.

Another stunner in his collection is a Rolls-Royce, customized to look one of a kind. The former MVP also has a vintage American muscle car, the good old 1972 Chevelle, also customised to reflect his bold personality