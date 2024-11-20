Jim Harbaugh Admits He Never Lets Chargers Players High-Five Justin Herbert with Their Right Hand

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers led 24-6 at halftime. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL Network host Rich Eisen was psyched to talk with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday. Eisen, a Michigan alum, got immense joy from Harbaugh leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023. Now, Harbaugh is back in the NFL hoping to capture a Lombardi Trophy.

If the Chargers are going to shock the world and win Super Bowl LIX, they’ll need quarterback Justin Herbert to play at a high level. Luckily for Los Angeles, Harbaugh is taking extra precautions to make sure he stays healthy. On The Rich Eisen Show, he confirmed to Eisen that he doesn’t allow Herbert’s teammates to high-five him with their right hand.

“That’s factual… I go to high-five him sometimes too, and I just wanna pull it back… those fingers [and] that hand.. I just don’t wanna [risk it].”

Harbaugh asked Eisen if he thought the prohibition was dumb. Eisen said, “It’s called covering all your bases.” Harbaugh added he doesn’t believe anyone appreciates the sanctity of a high-five more than he does. However, he questions everything when he goes to high-five Herbert.

“There’s nobody that enjoys the high-five, or respects the high-five, or gets more enjoyment out of giving or getting a high-five than I think I do. But… yeah, when it’s Justin… ‘let’s go with the left.'”

Herbert was considered a solid signal-caller through his first four seasons, but he has taken his game to another level under Harbaugh. The fifth-year pro has recorded a passer rating of 90 or better in all 10 of his 2024 starts. He’s just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to open a season in that fashion:

Peyton Manning (2004) – 15

Aaron Rodgers (2011) – 13

Philip Rivers (2018) – 13

Tom Brady (2007) – 11

Peyton Manning (2010) – 10

If Harbaugh has his way, he won’t coach another signal-caller in his career. When Eisen asked him if he felt this way, he said, “God willing.”

Los Angeles’ dynamic combo has the Chargers (7-3) well-positioned for a playoff berth. They can tally a fifth straight victory by defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 12.